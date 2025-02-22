Momentary Lily episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 9 will premiere on February 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will initially air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Episode 8 followed Renge as she searched for her sister while evading the Wild Hunt. She finds survivors and one of them was Vell/Suzuran, who insisted that Renge wasn't her sister as her sister died fighting the machines. What ensues is then intense action as Team Emyu takes down the Wild Hunt who supposedly killed "Renge".

The brunette then reveals her fears about her identity and the girls embrace her as their friend, reassuring her.

Momentary Lily episode 9: Release date and time

Sazanka Yoshino (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 9 is scheduled to air on February 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode will become available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 9 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday February 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday February 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday February 28, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 9

Hinageshi Usuzumi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 9 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels, like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, February 28, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, March 01, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 8 recap

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Titled "Chocolate Bar After The Rain", the episode began with the girls learning that Renge had left to pursue her sister. Meanwhile, Renge was hiding herself to avoid being spotted by a patrolling Wild Hunt. She managed to make her way to an abandoned building, searching for any signs of life. Suddenly, she found herself faced with a bunch of strangers. Flustered, Renge fainted.

Elsewhere, the other girls set out to look for her, splitting up their search. As it stands, Renge had seemingly found her sister, as one of the survivors recognised and called her "big sister". She apparently spoke, behaved and looked exactly like Vell or Suzuran's sister. She even had a similar weapon (Advari). However, Suzuran quickly revealed that "Renge" had died fighting the machines.

In fact, she had buried her sister with her own hands. Just then, a Wild Hunt began closing in - it had found their location. Renge suddenly recalled a memory of herself laying dead as the Wild Hunt "Balor" walked away. Crying and begging her to stay, Renge assured Suzu that she would fight, even though she might not be her sister.

Team Emyu (Image via GoHands)

At the other end, the girls immediately caught wind of the battle and dashed towards it. As they drew in closer, Renge was doing her best to somehow get in close and land an attack on Balor. But this particular machine was stronger than any she had ever faced. With a powerful dash in, she managed to close the distance and smash into its one eye, but that didn't do much.

Renge was blown back and Balor was closing in for the kill. Just as the situation seemed dire, the rest of Emyu appeared, launching a flurry of attack to stagger Balor. The girls scolded her for doing something so reckless, after all, she was their friend. Now reunited, Team Emyu charged forward with full force, each launching attacks with their respective Andvari.

Upon defeating Balor, Renge revealed her whole truth to the girls, who were shocked to hear the details. She even showed them her arm healing. Renge was scared and confused on who and what she was. But the girls embraced her, calling her their "Renge". Also, this time there was no Kappou, just chocolate after the rain.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 9 (speculative)

Erika Koudaiji (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 9 should be a calmer episode, compared to the ones aired so far. The next one will feature the girls stumble upon a relaxing onsen with an accompained accomodation spot. For them, this will be a much-needed break and recharge from the usual fighting. Not to mention, Renge and the rest have had close encounters with death and through their experiences, bonded better. Momentary Lily episode 9 might also feature another Kappou, considering the lack of it in the previous episode.

