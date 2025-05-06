Momoshiki may have predicted his own fate, not Boruto's

As the Boruto saga progresses, it is evident that the new installment in the Narutoverse is not pulling any punches. The story is not only successful as a stand-alone narrative, but it also thrives by connecting familiar elements of Naruto and bridging them into a new futuristic world where the ninja realm is under threat from external forces. These external forces are the Otsutsuki, who were lightly introduced in Naruto.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations provides viewers with an in-depth look into the world of the Otsutsuki. Their history and culture are thoroughly analyzed, revealing that the Otsutsuki are united by a single goal: gaining power. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Otsutsuki most often mentioned are Isshiki and Momoshiki. Isshiki is ultimately defeated; Momoshiki undergoes the same fate but finds a way to survive through Boruto.

Momoshiki survives by placing his Karma on Boruto, condemning him to the fate of being an Otsutsuki vessel. However, this plan is thwarted by the young Uzumaki, who orchestrates his demise with Kawaki. Momoshiki’s strategy then shifts from one in which he resurrects from the young Uzumaki’s body to one where he controls his body, due to Boruto now being an Otsutsuki.

Momoshiki is also capable of predicting the futures of others, telling Boruto that he will experience despair. When Eida activates Omnipotence, Momoshiki gloatingly informs the young Uzumaki that he will take over, only to be shocked to see that the young Uzumaki is not alone, thus making his prediction inaccurate.

However, Momoshiki might have been unknowingly predicting his own fate, as he ends up isolated and alone. Unlike Kashin Koji’s Ten Paths, Momoshiki’s ability to foresee the future is not as precise.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How Momoshiki predicts the wrong fate and how it relates to Boruto’s themes

Momoshiki and the young Uzumaki's fate are intertwined (Image via Shueisha)

The Otsutsuki are blessed with an array of abilities, which has been shown throughout the Narutoverse. Kaguya, who was not the strongest Otsutsuki, was regarded as a god. Her children, particularly Hagoromo, are responsible for the ninjutsu shown in the Narutoverse.

Hagoromo was so powerful that he could still share his power with those he deemed worthy even after his death. The most powerful Otsutsuki of all time, Shibai Otsutsuki, possessed the ability to predict the future. Momoshiki also exhibited some degree of this ability, as he was aware of events as they unfolded.

Momoshiki’s ability to foresee the future is not only imprecise but also fails to account for multiple outcomes. This contrasts with Kashin Koji, who sees various outcomes and sees the best one to pursue. Momoshiki does not foresee his fusion with the young Uzumaki, and he remains unaware that the fusion binds their fates together.

Momoshiki possessing the young Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is why the young Uzumaki constantly beats his predictions; he expects the young Uzumaki to despair, but he does not. He also doesn’t consider the other people in the young Uzumaki’s life, which shows that Omnipotence is not absolute.

Their fates are also intertwined, making it difficult for him to distinguish between what unfolds in his life and the young Uzumaki's life, and that is why he believes the young Uzumaki will end up alone. Additionally, a flaw in his thinking is his lack of understanding of the nature of relationships, which is why he fails to predict Sasuke swooping in to save Boruto.

Final thoughts

Since Two Blue Vortex began, Momoshiki has been silent. While many fans are expecting a resurgence, it might be unlikely. Ikemoto may be trying to recreate the dynamic that occurred between Kurama and Naruto in Naruto, but this time, it involves a god and a mortal. This also ties in with the themes of the series, where humankind must constantly challenge fate.

