Monsters anime review: Does Netflix's adaptation do justice to Oda's One Piece prequel?

First published in the ‘90s, Monsters is a one-shot manga from One Piece author Eiichiro Oda. This brief tale is centered around Ryuma, a young and clumsy samurai who is eventually revealed to be the strongest warrior in the world, as well as a brave and honorable individual. Almost 30 years after its release, it finally got its first anime adaptation.

Given the story’s brevity, the transposition consists of a single episode, realized by E&H Production and directed by Sunghoo Park. The anime is titled Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, which, as most fans might have noticed, is the same name as the Conqueror’s Haki-coated attack that Zoro used to defeat King.

This is no coincidence, as Ryuma and Zoro have a major narrative link, with the former being a direct ancestor to the latter. Fans have always been eager to view Ryuma’s deeds animated, and now this dream has come true.

Netflix released the new Monsters anime worldwide, giving everyone the chance to see the unparalleled samurai in action.

Netflix just released Monsters, Oda's pre-One Piece story about Zoro's forefather Shimotsuki Ryuma

What happens in Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation?

The starving Ryuma (Image via E&H Production)

Monsters begins with Flare generously feeding Ryuma, a young samurai who hadn't eaten for five days. The girl soon shifts her attention to a far wealthier customer of her restaurant, the famous Cyrano, a swordsman renowned for being second only to the mysterious, unparalleled individual known as “The King.”

When Cyrano leaves the restaurant, his sword touches Ryuma’s. According to the samurai code, this counts as an act of defiance. Abruptly fired up, Ryuma challenges Cyrano to a duel but immediately stops at Flare’s request.

Sometime later, Ryuma learns Flare's story from a bystander. Seven years earlier, a town was totally destroyed by a dragon, with the only two survivors being Flare and Cyrano. Allegedly, the swordsman saved Flare and defeated the huge monster, which granted him the reputation of a hero.

Cyrano with a child Flare (Image via E&H Production)

The bystander then mentioned “The King,” a man known for being the strongest fighter in the world. Before leaving, Ryuma said he would like to challenge this person someday, believing that he possessed the soul of a true warrior.

Along his way, Ryuma met a guy called D.R., who suddenly started screaming and accused the samurai of stabbing him to steal his magic dragon horn. Threatening that he would have his revenge by destroying the whole town, D.R. blew the horn to summon a dragon. He then seemingly died.

Blamed by people for having brought such misfortune to the town, with Flare shouting at him that he couldn’t understand how terrifying a dragon could be, Ryuma was confused. Nevertheless, he refused to take responsibility. Meanwhile, Cyrano appeared out of nowhere and asked the inhabitants to get away so that he could fight the dragon without hindrances.

Cyrano's evilness is revealed (Image via E&H Production)

Everyone fled except Ryuma and Flare, who were still debating. Unwittingly, the two witnessed Cyrano and D.R. looting the now-deserted town while laughing at their idea to lay the blame for the incident on Ryuma.

Two long-time accomplices, Cyrano and D.R., worked together even seven years earlier when they summoned a dragon to destroy Flare’s village. While stealing the goods of the dead villagers, Cyrano ran across Flare, who fainted after desperately begging him for help.

Upon noticing that Flare’s father was still alive, Cyrano murdered him. He then saved the unconscious Flare and, when she woke up, told her that he beat the dragon who had killed everyone else. After hearing the truth straight from the mouth of the laughing Cyrano and D.R., Flare burst into tears.

Ryuma beheading the dragon as seen in Monsters (Image via E&H Production)

Disgusted, Ryuma stepped forward to confront the two felons. Cyrano tried to attack Ryuma, but the latter killed him in a flash. Seeing what happened, a frightened D.R. begged for mercy, hysterically boasting that no one could control the dragon and stop its rampage if he were to die.

Unfazed, Ryuma killed D.R. and then directed his attention to the dragon, who was approaching menaciously. As the dragon started roaring, Ryuma jumped high into the air and beheaded the ominous monster with one single slash.

Shocked by Ryuma’s strength, Flare asked the samurai why no one had ever heard of him despite his prowess. Smiling, Ryuma answered that might isn't measured by how famous one becomes but by what one protects. He then saluted Flare and left.

Zombie Ryuma's encounter with Zoro as seen in Monsters (Image via E&H Production)

Shortly after Ryuma left, a bystander recognized him as "The King," the mightiest warrior in the world, thus revealing that the samurai wasn't aware of his own reputation. Strictly speaking, Monsters should have ended there, but the anime developers added a post-credit scene.

The sequence is a totally restyled portion of Zoro and the revived Ryuma’s encounter in One Piece, an event that took place several centuries after the happenings recounted in Monsters. As Zoro defeated Ryuma’s corpse, who had been reanimated as a zombie, the samurai was impressed by the green-haired swordsman.

Acknowledging Zoro’s potential, Ryuma, right before fading forever, gifted him with his sword. This scene concludes the anime.

Is Monsters canon to One Piece?

Ryuma in Monsters and Zoro in One Piece (Image via E&H Production/Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda himself made it clear that Ryuma’s character and the story told in Monsters are fully canon to the One Piece series. In the SBS of Volume 47, the mangaka explicitly confirmed that the Ryuma depicted in Monsters is the same legendary warrior featured in One Piece.

Within the narrative universe of One Piece, Ryuma has achieved the peerless status of “Sword God” and, even several centuries after his death, is hailed as the greatest warrior that Wano ever produced.

Ryuma was able to protect Wano all by himself, single-handedly crushing all the enemies, including pirates and World Nobles, who tried to seize the country. Ryuma’s prowess was such that people likened his figure to the mythical Joy Boy.

Ryuma and Zoro look strikingly similar (Image via Toei Animation)

As a member of the Shimotsuki Family, Ryuma is blood-related to Roronoa Zoro, the master swordsman who became Monkey D. Luffy’s right-hand man. It can be said that Ryuma is a forefather of Zoro, who is a descendant of the same household. Unsurprisingly, the two are aesthetically identical, with the only difference between them being the color of their hair.

Two of Zoro’s best attacks, the Flying Dragon Blaze and the King of Hell: Three Sword Serpent: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, are based on movements strikingly similar to how Ryuma beheaded the dragon in Monsters. The references don’t end here, as Zoro used those techniques against dragons, whether of flesh and blood or shaped out of flames.

The fact that the name of one of these two techniques was used as the title for the newly-released anime further emphasizes the narrative connection between Ryuma and Zoro. A widely popular theory speculates that, just like Luffy is the reincarnation of Joy Boy, Zoro will become Ryuma’s successor.

An updated adaptation of Oda's One Piece prequel

Ryuma is using the Black Blade Shusui in Monsters (Image via E&H Production)

The anime adaptation of Monsters sticks almost completely to the source material, only retconning some minor aspects. In the original manga, Ryuma was depicted with a random sword, while in the anime, he is shown using his famous sword Shusui. Furthermore, Shusui has already turned into a Black Blade.

This is especially interesting, as the Ryuma featured in the anime doesn’t have his left eye scarred yet. Logically, this implies that he evolved Shusui into a Black Blade before losing his left eye. Needless to say, this raises the debate about the identity of the person who managed to wound Ryuma when the latter was already in his prime or close to it.

The revived Ryuma's final smile to Zoro (Image via E&H Production)

The addition of the post-credit scene is absolutely spot-on, as the emotional sequence of Zoro and the revived Ryuma in Thriller Bark brilliantly ties One Piece with Monsters. It also stresses the true value of Ryuma gifting Zoro with Shusui.

Entrusting Zoro with his treasured sword, Ryuma didn’t just provide him with a mighty weapon but also symbolically passed him his deepest yearnings, such as his ambition and his sense of honor. With that in mind, this moment portrays Zoro metaphorically inheriting Ryuma’s will together with the latter’s fearsome blade.

Eiichiro Oda himself seems enthusiastic about the realization of the Monsters anime. To celebrate the adaptation of his one-shot, Oda drew Ryuma, a King of Hell Style-using Zoro, and other members of the Shimotsuki Family on the color spread which served as the cover of One Piece chapter 1094.

Is Monsters worth watching?

Ryuma is such a cool character (Image via E&H Production)

As one of Oda’s first works, Monsters might not shine for complexity. Concurrently, however, the story’s straightforwardness makes it enjoyable. Ryuma proved himself an entertaining protagonist, acting like a blend of Luffy and Zoro. If anything, Oda probably outlined the characterization of the two One Piece icons precisely on the basis of Ryuma’s mix of goofiness and composure.

The idea of Ryuma being unaware of his own reputation as “The King” is cool and hilarious at the same time, as it basically implies that, when searching for the greatest possible opponent to challenge, he was looking for himself. It was a fun but also philosophically relevant twist.

Sunghoo Park and E&H Production have worked with devotion to enliven Ryuma’s deeds while also maintaining the legendary samurai’s occasionally comical attitude. They took some creative liberties, which only improved the final product, as the conclusion with the Thriller Bark cameo truly gives goosebumps.

The dragon that Ryuma slayed in Monsters (Image via E&H Production)

Whether or not Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation exceeded expectations is a matter of subjective tastes, but it surely stands out as a must-watch for all One Piece fans. In just 25 minutes, it brilliantly conveys the laidback and yet powerful vibes of Oda’s One Piece prequel.

Concerning the visuals, the Monsters anime grants fans an above-average experience. The adaptation boasts a refined color palette, which fits well with the stylish, at times cinematic animation.

In all fairness, the scene of Ryuma beheading the dragon could have been done much better. In contrast, the animation of the onesided fight between the “Sword God” and Cyrano was awesome. This sequence truly elevated the entire anime, with the smooth transition from the black-and-white of Ryuma’s move to the red of Cyrano’s spurting blood.

Ryuma vs Cyrano as seen in Monsters (Image via E&H Production)

The animation magistrally conveys the speed and power of the attack that Ryuma used to beat Cyrano, a lightning-fast slash that appears very similar to Zoro’s Shishi Sonson technique.

In both his overwhelming might and his genuine personality, Ryuma’s character is depicted adequately, to the point where the only real downside of the anime is that it’s too short and leaves viewers with the desire to see more of the unparalleled samurai.

Hopefully, in the final saga of One Piece, fans will be able to know more about Ryuma’s legacy through Zoro, who is set to retrace the footsteps of his legendary ancestor.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.