10 must-watch anime for book lovers

Anime and books go hand-in-hand for many fans. There are a lot of great anime out there that bring books and literature to life in creative ways. For bibliophiles and book nerds, few things beat settling in with a good anime about stories, writing, or books.

Most book lovers already know the joys of getting lost in a novel, but experiencing that love of all things literary through a beautifully animated show brings an added layer of enjoyment. Anime series focusing on books and writing often explore themes of creativity, imagination, and passion.

They allow viewers to journey further into fictional worlds while gaining an appreciation for authors and the writing process. From anime about writers and bookstores to series set within the pages of novels, these 10 anime for book lovers are a must-watch.

Bungo Stray Dogs, Ascendance of a Bookworm

and 8 brilliant anime for book lovers

1) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs brings famous authors to an action-packed animated life as a paranormal crime mystery unfolds. Respected Japanese literary figures like Osamu Dazai, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and more appear as main characters with supernatural abilities.

The Armed Detective Agency takes on difficult cases often tied to crimes or mysteries derived from the authors' original stories and real lives. With references pulled from literary works like those of Fyodor Dostoevsky, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and more, this anime packs exciting adventures into every case.

This anime for book lovers also explores the concept of stories and books impacting reality in metaphysical ways. The series keeps bookworms constantly guessing with unpredictable clashes between beloved authors and their strange abilities coming from actual story details.

2) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Isekai anime often feature reborn protagonists, but Ascendance of a Bookworm stands out with its ultra-bibliophile lead, Urano Motosu. After dying in the real world, Urano finds herself reincarnated as Myne, a sickly five-year-old peasant girl.

Her overwhelming desire is to be surrounded by the books she loved in her past life. Driven by her intense bookworm nature, Myne pursues her goal of making and selling books despite lacking the means as an impoverished commoner.

With steadfast allies helping her learn medieval production methods, Myne introduces innovative ideas that let her make a living as a book-crafting artisan. Aside from an engrossing story about books, Ascendance of a Bookworm also immerses fans in a living, breathing fantasy realm.

3) Read or Die

Read or Die (Image via Studio Deen)

The Read or Die OVA (original video animation) and TV series center heavily on books and paper as both tools and weapons. Main character Yomiko Readman wields paper in extraordinary ways, using sheets strong enough to block bullets or morph into powerful projectiles.

She works as a secret agent for the British Library Special Operations Section, which grants her access to rare magical books with special properties. With the British Library backing her unique paper mastery skills, Yomiko confronts cloning conspiracies and investigations steeped in literature lore.

Read or Die grabs book lovers' attention with intense action scenes that utilize written works. It also taps into a librophile fantasy of getting lost among endless shelves of strange arcane titles in a grandiose secret library.

4) Library War

Library War (Image via Production I.G)

In a dystopian future, the Library War anime depicts a society divided over censorship centered around libraries. The oppressive Media Betterment Committee aims to censor various media deemed "harmful" through the Media Betterment Law.

The libraries rebel through militant means, engaging their own armed force to defend intellectual freedom. Young recruit Iku Kasahara joins the Library Force, eager to protect her cherished belief in the nobility of libraries.

Alongside her strict instructor Atsushi Dojo, she confronts the attempted confiscation of library books in intense clashes. Beyond its engaging action-packed plot, this anime for book lovers also immerses viewers in the daily activities at libraries through Iku's experiences.

5) Moriarty the Patriot

Moriarty the Patriot (Image via Production I.G)

The beloved Sherlock Holmes stories see a sinister twist in Moriarty the Patriot, which retells Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fiction from the criminal mastermind's perspective. Viewers follow James Moriarty as a cunning strategist who seeks to topple corrupt English nobility he deems deserving targets.

Moriarty orchestrates intricate crimes to challenge the unjust system while maintaining his adversarial relationship with Sherlock Holmes from their first meeting, though initially concealing his true identity.

Suspense and deception intensify in a battle of wits against Sherlock Holmes. Literary fans experience the familiar Victorian-era world of these iconic characters turned upside down. Moriarty the Patriot delivers a fresh vantage on fiction's most genius detective through the lens of his nemesis using ruthless ploys.

6) The Great Passage

The Great Passage (Image via Zexcs)

Book editors seldom star in the spotlight, but The Great Passage focuses on these unsung heroes who help give words life. When timid bookworm Mitsuya Majime lands a job compiling dictionaries at a major Japanese publisher, he confronts the immense challenge with earnest dedication.

This anime for book lovers highlights Majime and his cheerful, eccentric coworkers' everyday quest to perfect definitions for inclusion in their upcoming dictionary titled The Great Passage.

Their humble yet ambitious goal of choosing words that encapsulate Japan's culture and shifting meanings over time makes for a surprisingly engaging and heartwarming tale.

7) Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Ex-soldier Violet begins a new civilian chapter ghostwriting letters for others in Violet Evergarden. Emotionally closed off after years of combat, she writes poignant letters to connect with others and understand herself.

She also seeks the truth about Major Gilbert, refusing to believe he is dead. With gorgeous animation bringing its post-war backdrop to vivid life, this anime portrays Violet's personal growth in moving ways.

Viewers witness her evolving appreciation of human emotions through the empathy and eloquence learned in penning letters for clients. Violet Evergarden unfolds an affecting story for book lovers focused on how the written word's emotional impact bridges loneliness.

8) Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Lethargic introvert Hōtarō Oreki wants nothing to do with expending needless energy, preferring to coast through high school life quietly. But his eccentric classmate Eru Chitanda has other plans, forcibly involving him in the Classics Club, which was on the verge of being disbanded due to lack of members.

There, Hōtarō gets dragged into solving peculiar mysteries around campus alongside the ever-inquisitive Eru and friends. Hyouka captivates as a low-key yet oddly engrossing series focused more on everyday character moments than fantastic action.

Simple mysteries allow Eru's infectious enthusiasm and Hōtarō's deductive powers to shine through engaging slice-of-life adventures. With Eru often seeking answers due to her intrinsic curiosity about people and books, Hyouka hits the right notes for mellow bookworms.

9) Aoi Bungaku

Aoi Bungaku (Image via Madhouse)

This dark anthology series adapts literary works by seminal Japanese authors into six standalone animated stories. Spanning different time periods and genres, Aoi Bungaku immerses viewers in the compelling worlds of iconic written masterpieces.

The psychological drama Kokoro by Natsume Sōseki or the chilling folklore-inspired tale In the Forest, Under Cherries in Full Bloom, based on Ango Sakaguchi's work, illustrates the anime's range. Aoi Bungaku mesmerizes bibliophiles with its grim reinterpretations of famous literature.

It also exposes viewers to important examples of influential Japanese writing they may not have read before. The varied literary adaptations spanning mystery, horror, and suspense make each episode feel fresh while spotlighting exceptional authors.

10) Gosick

Gosick (Image via Bones)

Set in the fictional kingdom of Sauville during the 1920s, Gosick follows eccentric detective prodigy Victorique and her assistant Kazuya. They team up to crack complex cases, with the reclusive Victorique possessing extraordinary deductive skills.

She confines herself to reading within an ornate library all day, where she immerses herself among dusty books that fuel her genius insights toward solving bizarre murders and secrets.

Victorique's vast literary knowledge paired with Kazuya's grit makes them an unlikely but formidable duo. With a Gothic tone, intriguing setting, and gripping mysteries, Gosick offers a treat for both cozy mystery fans and hopeless bookworms alike.

Conclusion

Anime featuring literary elements or bookworm characters resonate well with bibliophiles looking for exciting animated worlds to get lost in. From thrilling battle librarians to an introverted assistant editor finding belonging, the anime for book lovers offers something for all readers.

These anime for book lovers bring the literary realm to colorful life through creative concepts grounded in a love of authors, stories, and libraries. For book lovers, nothing provides greater comfort than an enthralling anime filled with fellow passionate readers and limitless possibilities derived from a captivating tale.

