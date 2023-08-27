My Hero Academia chapter 398: All Might vs All For One reaches its climax as the hero faces a tragic end

My Hero Academia chapter 398 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of All Might and All For One’s fated final battle. The issue also provided a look at All Might’s past and origins, as well as seemingly teasing that the focus may shift to Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki in the coming weeks.

To add to this, My Hero Academia chapter 398 appears to signal that All Might’s body is slowly giving out on him, as suggested by changes to his physical appearance and apparent injuries suffered. While fans don’t want to admit it, this may indeed be the very last time All Might appears in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 sees All Might pull out all the stops in his last-ditch effort for victory

My Hero Academia chapter 398: Origins unveiled

Nana Shimura as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 398 begins with a brief scene of a young All Might begging Nana Shimura to take him on as her disciple. The issue then returns to the present, where Hercules has launched some sort of missile at All Might and All For One. The missile deconstructs into a syringe, which All Might injects into All For One’s body, calling it the Super Acid Injection: Pinky after Mina Ashido.

All Might teases All For One that even though he’s rewinding, the acid continues to eat him from the inside out, asking who the trash is now. The chapter then returns to the past, where All Might continues begging Nana to train him despite being Quirkless. She tells him to take his steel pipe and protect his loved ones, but All Might reveals that his family was killed long ago.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 sees Nana say the same is true for her, but she doesn’t have time to help him seek revenge. All Might responds that he can no longer accept the world praising criminals for their deeds, especially while a victim’s sorrow grows into a blind rage. He calls the world a spiral of everlasting tragedies, prompting Nana to turn and look at him and become shocked at what she sees.

All Might continues, saying that he wants to make the world a place where everyone can live with a smile. He adds that the world needs a Symbol of Peace for that to happen. He points out that they’ll eventually build new houses and that things will go back to the way they were. However, he says this isn’t actually the case since tenants will forever live in fear and the world’s darkness will lurk in their hearts, never giving them peace.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 sees Nana look at her hand, likely pondering giving All Might the One For All Quirk. She asks him if this is why he’s pursuing power, to which he says that he has to do it since everyone else is too busy protecting those they love. All Might says he’s Quirkless and born without a role, making him the perfect candidate.

The chapter then returns to the present, where All For One has sent All Might flying through a building at Tatooin Station. The double spread that shows this perfectly mirrors the one that introduces Izuku Midoriya in the manga’s very first chapter. All Might then lands on the very same roof where he once told Midoriya that it’s impossible to become a hero without a Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 398: The beginning of the end?

My Hero Academia chapter 398 then shifts perspective to Tsukauchi and the others at headquarters fretting over All For One’s proximity to UA due to chasing All Might. Hercules tells All Might that he has fractured ribs, his whole body is damaged, and his respiratory system is malfunctioning. All Might remembers meeting Midoriya, saying he was once young and full of dreams just like him.

He also remembers Stain’s words to him as he stands to fight All For One once more. He notices that All For One is a bit younger now, realizing that the Demon Lord hasn’t noticed this yet. All Might steels himself to keep All For One occupied in order to prevent him from thinking rationally again.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 then sees All Might explain that the more damage All For One takes, the faster he’s forced to rewind his body. All Might then begins cackling, remembering all of the events in the series that have led to this moment. He then tells Hercules to "send them en masse," prompting several pieces of armor to fly towards All Might.

All Might then turns to face readers, revealing that the sclera of his right eye has turned white again, while that of his left is still pitch black. The pro-hero says how good it feels to help everyone while telling them to do their best and that they can succeed as the armor from Hercules attaches to him.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 then sees All Might having attached several pieces of equipment to his armor, calling the Uravity Thruster and Ingenium pieces by name. He thinks to himself that they can all win this fight together as the scene shifts to Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki. The chapter ends with Midoriya realizing that All Might is fighting All For One and All Might realizing that Midoriya is fighting Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 398: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 398 is an incredibly exciting and enjoyable installment for the series. Showing All Might pushing himself to his absolute limits, to the point where his body is physically changing and he’s coughing up blood, is a truly memorable scene amidst the chaos surrounding it. Likewise, it also stands out to show how devoted All Might is to the ideals he held as a Quirkless teen, even after gaining and losing a Quirk since then.

The issue also does a fantastic job of reminding readers that All Might is putting his body and life on the line for Midoriya’s sake, as is Midoriya for All Might. However, until either of them secures a victory, they’re both forced to risk it all in order to prevent what would be the cataclysmic merging of All For One and Shigaraki.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

