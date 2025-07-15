My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch and more

As per the anime's official website, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. CloverWorks returned once again with this fan-favorite series amidst a lot of excitement. The first season enjoyed great success and the studio fulfilled fans' pleas for another installment with a much-awaited season 2.

The previous episode featured a moment where Gojo and Marin's feeling towards each other was teased. Marin found herself quite unwell, but Gojo was there to nurse her back to health. The episode also showcased a curious face in Amane Himeno, who was actually a male and brought himself with some intriguing information about cosplay.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Marin kisses Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 has been scheduled for release on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. Given the difference in time zones, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, July 19, 2025 corresponding to the original Japanese release. The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Saturday July 19, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Saturday July 19, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday July 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday July 20, 2025

Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3

Gojo cares for a sick Marin (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 will be available on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at 12:00 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10:00 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.

For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 brief recap

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "You can equip boobs", the episode picked up exactly where the previous ended, i.e, with Nowa asking Gojo and Marin about them dating. Stunned, Gojo spilt his drink, awkwardly denied and rushed to the washroom, with Marin behind him. As it stands, they both felt they weren't good enough for each other.

After cleaning up, Gojo found Marin "tearfully" speaking with 2 men. He ran to her rescue, but they were actually her hair stylists who were cross at how she had kept her hair. When they left, Gojo apologised for misreading the situation and unknown to him, Main was impressed at him jumping to her safety as she kissed his mask.

The next day, Marin called in sick and had Gojo worried. Needless to mention, he visited her after school and stayed behind to care for a very ill Marin Kitagawa. Towards the night, the rest of Marin's friends showed up to check on her, prompting Gojo to hide so that they wouldn't get the wrong idea.

Amane Himeno (Image via CloverWorks)

Gojo and Marin, now fully fit, later attended a cosplay event and ran into a cosplayer named Amane Himeno. Contrary to what the pair made out, Amane was really a male underneath. He needed a hand with his skirt with which Gojo offered to help out.

Outside, Marin ran into Suzuka, the girl who once acted as photographer for Marin. They were delighed to see each other. Back to Amane and Gojo, the former was attending his first cosplay event, but wasn't a stranger to cosplay. The episode ended with Gojo and Marin learning, through Amane, that boobs can be equipped.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

Like episode 2 did, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 will likely begin at the exact point the previous one ended. If learning that Amane Himeno was really a male wasn't shocking enough for Gojo and Marin, the fact that boobs could be equipped stunned them, the former more so. Thus, through this incident, the pair will delve deeper into the world of cosplay, be exposed to its intricacies and the cases of males cosplaying females. Amane seems quite well-versed with cosplay and it is likely that he will teach Gojo and Marin about it.

