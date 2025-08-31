My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9: The group cosplay shapes up well as Marin and Gojo have a slight misunderstanding

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 premiered on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 12 am JST. The episode was a step forward when it came to Miyako salvaging her Coffin cosplay. With the additions of Shinju and Sajuna Inui, the new group was rounded back up the originally planned number of 6.

Elsewhere, Akira's true feelings about Marin came to light thanks to Amane's observant eye. The second half of the episode witnessed Gojo compelled to stay over at Marin's place following train disruptions. Though, Gojo's purchase of a certain item had Marin misunderstand how the upcoming night would progress.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 recap

Sajuna Inui aka Juju in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "Because I Don't Intend to Sleep Tonight", My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 began with Marin ringing up Sajuna Inui aka Juju. Excited to speak with her, the blonde gently broke the news to her of a possible Coffin group cosplay. But Juju sharply denied her and disconnected the call.

Immediately after, Sajuna's sister, Shinju came up to her. She told her younger sister about Marin's call and what she had offered. There was a sudden excitement on Shinju's face, given her love for Coffin. However, there was sudden sadness when she heard of Sajuna's denial, her expression causing a rethink.

Soon after, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 saw Juju and Shinju join Marin and company at the cafe. The girls there were taken aback to see Juju, considering her online following and presence. With everyone now present, they discussed the horror game Coffin and allotted who would cosplay which character.

Akira Ogata in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Miyako even ahead to propose that Shinju cosplay as well, taking the group count back up to 6 cosplayers. Gojo would help out, but after playing Coffin. But amidst all this, Juju seemed uncomfortable, prompting her to step out to use the restroom. Akira left too, for a smoke, followed by Amane and Gojo stepped out as well.

Outside, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 witnessed Amane confront Akira about something being off - she seemed bothered by Marin. Gojo, whilst passing by, heard this and joined them, visibly upset. With the two boys before her, Akira spilt the beans. She didn't like Marin and didn't want to be around her at all.

Elsewhere, Juju was nervous that she wouldn't be able to pull off the cosplay, but her sister's enthusiasm helped. After the cafe, Marin took Gojo home and had him play the Coffin horror game, the artstyle and characters of which he grew to greatly appreciate. Marin even gave him a first look at the cosplay outfit she had bought.

Marin Kitagawa in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Soon it was time for the black-haired boy to leave, but he couldn't do so as there were train disruptions towards his place. The station had been flooded by people and services shut down, with no information on a possible restart. Thus, Marin suggested that he stay the night, which got Gojo extremely flustered.

Reluctantly agreeing, the pair set out to buy Gojo clothes for the night and breakfast for the next morning. Whilst at the convenience store, Gojo stumbled upon an energy drink that he had seen in one of the shows he watched. Realizing that he could stay awake with it and not "sleep over", he decided to buy it too.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 ended with Marin finding Gojo at the front of the 18+ isle (buying the energy drink). However, she misunderstood what he was planning to purchase and his responses to her didn't help either, leading to believe that something intimate was going to happen that night.

