My Hero Academia: 8 characters who influenced Deku the most

Midoriya Izuku, the beloved protagonist of My Hero Academia, is often hailed as the next-gen shonen icon in the anime community. Throughout the manga and the series, we have witnessed his tremendous growth as a character. Starting from rock bottom as a Quirkless kid, he has catapulted himself to be one of the strongest guys in the run for No. 1 hero.

However, Deku hasn't been alone in this journey. He is blessed with strong companionship that has helped shape him into who he is. He has received invaluable lessons from each of them, without which he couldn't have come this far.

Here are eight My Hero Academia characters who have influenced Deku.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers for the series My Hero Academia.

8 My Hero Academia characters who played a major role in Midoriya's life

1) All Might

All Might (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

It is only fair to begin the list with the legend himself. Ever since he was a little kid, Deku had been obsessed with All Might, and he was the first-ever inspiration for Deku to dream about becoming the number 1 Hero. Although he was determined to follow in All Might's footsteps, the discovery of him being Quirkless came as devastating news.

Despite having no power, Deku continued to showcase his heroic spirit, which earned him admiration from his idol, who made the phenomenal decision to transfer his power, One for All, to him.

All Might has been a defining presence in Deku's life, playing the role of a father figure he never had. His constant support and guidance towards Midoriya greatly contributed to his character arc in My Hero Academia.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Rivals, though they may be, Deku and Bakugo are far from enemies. The competition that Bakugo presents to Deku is his motivation to keep pushing himself harder to be the best. Bakugo is a constant reminder to Deku that in order to reach his goal, he needs to be stronger.

It is true that the relationship between them is anything but ideal, but the mutual respect they end up sharing for each other more than makes up for it.

3) Mirio Togata

Lemillion (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Lemillion is the ideal senpai anybody could ever ask for. He embodies what it means to be a true hero. His unrivaled selflessness, which he demonstrated during the Shie Hassaikai Arc when he gave up his Quirk to save Eri, had set the bar for all aspiring heroes.

Deku couldn’t help but look up to him because his backstory is similar to his. Midoriya could relate to Togata because, like himself, Togata too had to polish his Quirk and work hard on his skills to deem himself worthy of earning a place in the Big Three.

4) Gran Torino

Gran Torino (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The master who makes All Might himself nervous is not one to be messed with. Gran Torino is the veteran hero in the My Hero Academia world who taught Deku how to get his One for All under control and the correct way to manipulate it.

Previously, Deku kept getting himself injured because the inherited Quirk was too overwhelming for him. The flow of power was not stable, and the tiniest amount of usage caused devastating effects.

If it weren't for Gran Torino and his guidance, Deku would never have mastered the Full Cowling, which brought him closer to his full potential.

5) Sir Nighteye

Sir Nighteye from My Hero Academia (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Although Sir Nighteye was openly disapproving of Deku receiving the One for All from All Might instead of Lemillion, Deku still managed to learn some key things about heroship and working in the field.

Deku was successful in changing Nighteye's mind about him, but it's a pity we couldn't see more of the dynamic as he tragically lost his life. Despite the initial rough patch, Deku's immense respect and admiration for Nighteye never diminished, and he kept finding inspiration in him even after Nighteye drew his last breath.

6) Ochako Uraraka

Uraraka (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Uraraka was one of the few people at the beginning of My Hero Academia who believed in Deku even when he was the weakest. Her kind gesture towards him when they met and also her plea to the U.A. for accepting Midoriya is a testament to her kindness, which influenced Deku a lot.

Ochako was the one who redefined his nickname, which was originally given to him as an insult for a loser. She changed the connotation to a positive one and gave it a new meaning: someone who can achieve anything. Midoriya gained newfound confidence through this wholesome interaction.

7) Aizawa

Aizawa Shouta from My Hero Academia (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The U.A. High School in My Hero Academia boasts of providing the best education and training to aspiring heroes of the next generation, and it's possible because of teachers like Aizawa. He's a strict sensei who may seem scary and intimidating but is more concerned than anyone about the well-being of his students.

His disapproval of Deku initially breaking his bones every time he used his powers prompted him to work on his Quirk and not just leave it as is. Deku needed to hear the bitter truth that his zeal alone would not be enough to propel him towards his goal. If he had kept using One for All recklessly without understanding it, he would have done some serious damage to his body.

8) Endeavor

Endeavor from My Hero Academia (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Closing off the list, we have the man one would least expect to be here. However cold and abusive Endeavor might be, it can't be denied that he has held his position as a top-ranked hero in My Hero Academia for a really long time.

He has quite a lot to offer in terms of experience and skills, and Deku is wise to learn from him if he wants to secure his position as the Number 1 Hero. His time at Endeavor's agency was an enriching experience and has definitely helped him level up quite a lot.

