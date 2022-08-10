My Hero Academia: 8 least likable characters in the entire series

My Hero Academia has enough characters whose likability is very low. Regardless of their heroic or villainous persona, some people are very unpleasant. My Hero Academia covers a lot of bases with abusive husbands, disgusting perverts, and genocidal maniacs.

Sadly, not everybody can be as friendly as Mina Ashido or Eijiro Kirishima. Here's a look back at some of the most loathsome characters in My Hero Academia. Keep in mind there will be some manga spoilers near the end.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These My Hero Academia characters aren't very likable for several reasons

8) Minoru Mineta

Mineta's perverted antics make him a very unpopular student in Class 1-A. He will never miss a chance to make lewd comments or check out the girl's dressing room. Unsurprisingly, he doesn't have many friends to begin with.

His main goal in becoming a superhero is to attract girls. Along with his cowardly nature and pessimistic attitude, Mineta is not a very heroic character. It's easy to see why he's so disliked in the community. Despite his portrayal as comedic relief, some My Hero Academia fans don't find him funny.

7) Tomoyasu Chikazoku

Better known by his codename Skeptic, he might just be the absolute worst conversationalist in My Hero Academia.

His voice sounds like nails on a chalkboard. Tomoyasu is also incredibly condescending with his "know-it-all" attitude. He will talk down to anybody that isn't named Re-Destro. Speaking of which, Tomoyasu is a proud member of the Meta Liberation Army, a powerful terrorist organization.

Tomoyasu took advantage of Twice's mental instability during their fight and forced his clones to break his arms. He is not someone that anyone wants to hang around with for very long.

6) Enji Todoroki

This flawed hero failed his family in so many ways. Endeavor could never accept the fact that All Might was better than him. Instead, he arranged a Quirk marriage, so his children would have the right combination of Quirks.

Endeavor's abusive training and lack of love proved disastrous in My Hero Academia. His eldest son Toya became a major villain, while the rest of his family resented him.

Endeavor did try to redeem himself, but a lot of damage had already been done by this point.

5) Goto Imasuji

Muscular is a vicious serial killer who simply wants to pile up dead bodies. He also isn't afraid of harming children in My Hero Academia. Had it not been for Izuku Midoriya, he would've killed Kota like he took out his parents.

Even when given a path to redemption, this savage brute refused to take it. After escaping Tartarus and confronting Midoriya again, Muscular told him he only cares about killing.

Muscular doesn't regret anything he ever did in My Hero Academia. Unlike some villains in this series, there is just no saving this one.

4) Kai Chisaki

No matter what he says, Overhaul will always be a hypocrite in My Hero Academia. He wants to get rid of the Quirks, yet he is overly reliant on his own. Shigaraki even pointed this out during their final meeting.

Overhaul pretends to be a classy gentleman, but he is nothing more than a complete monster. Beneath his calm exterior lies a dangerous madman with little regard for other people. Apart from making Eri feel guilty, he also performed some excruciating experiments on her, so that he could develop his drugs.

3) Tomura Shigaraki

A troubled childhood may explain Shigaraki's actions, but it isn't an excuse for them. By this point in the story, he's killed way too many people to be forgiven. Even when he's not under the control of All For One, he doesn't regret walking down a very dark path in life.

Shigaraki is the physical embodiment of misanthropy in My Hero Academia. He despises everyone and everything, so it's only appropriate that he can use the Decay Quirk. Everything he touches is reduced to mere dust.

This extremely dangerous villain destroyed most of Jaku City during the Paranormal Liberation War. He doesn't care how many lives are lost in the pursuit of his goals.

2) Kyudai Garaki

Kyudai is the residential mad doctor of My Hero Academia. He is more than willing to perform unethical experiments to serve his master, All For One.

He bears responsibility for creating the Nomu through human corpses. Kyudai also helped take in lost children so they could be potential successors to All For One. Many of them met a horrible fate.

Kyudai doesn't abide by any moral code, beyond his undying loyalty to All For One and Shigaraki. He will do whatever it takes to bring down hero society.

1) All For One

All For One is a despicable villain who prides himself on being the "Demon King" of My Hero Academia. He performs evil actions just for the sake of it.

Even Shigaraki does not feel safe from his evil nature. Despite his protests, All For One wanted him to become a vessel so they could fuse.

Unlike everybody else on this list, there is no single redeemable quality about All For One. No backstory justifies his deeds. He is simply a cruel monster who manipulates friends and foes alike. All For One genuinely only cares for himself.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das