My Hero Academia: All For One's return in chapter 419 ruined the Battle of Successors

My Hero Academia chapter 419 had an interesting set of events that the fanbase discussed on various social media platforms and forums like Reddit. The latest chapter focused on the events in the dreamscape, but an antagonist’s surprise entrance shocked the fanbase.

All For One was previously defeated by Bakugo Katsuki, who once again demonstrated his ability to strategize on the fly. Just when fans thought AFO would no longer be a threat, he returned in the most surprising manner.

It’s safe to say that fans did not like his return to the manga as they anticipated a fight between Shigaraki and Deku. This could have been the ultimate battle between the successors of AFO and One For All.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

How AFO ruined the battle between the successors in My Hero Academia

Chapter 419 of the manga featured the return of AFO. At this juncture, Deku managed to do the unthinkable in the dreamscape and brought about a change of heart within Shigaraki, which was their end goal. However, the psychological damage resulted in AFO’s return. He berated Deku for everything that he did in the dreamscape.

AFO also explained how the Decay quirk wasn’t even Shigaraki’s to begin with. It was AFO who managed to give this quirk to Shigaraki. After a long conversation in the dreamscape, they finally came back to the physical world. However, AFO took over Shigaraki’s body and declared him dead.

This is where the battle between the successors no longer seems viable. Shigaraki and Deku, the respective successors of AFO and One For All, would have been the ideal candidates for a fight that would have wrapped up the series. However, neither Shigaraki nor Deku seem to be in a position to fight. As stated earlier, AFO has now taken over Shigaraki’s body. Deku, on the other hand, seems to be wounded beyond repair.

Deku lost both his arms because of the events that took place in the dreamscape. In the dreamscape, Deku held onto Tenko, who, at that time, had the Decay quirk activated. Due to this, Deku’s arms were completely destroyed in the physical world, and he struggled to move. Now, the fight will involve other members of the U.A. and AFO, which will be far from ideal.

Fans react to AFO's return to the My Hero Academia manga

"AFO is one of the most petty and sadistic people out there. This dude is a cockroach that just won't die," said a fan.

It is clear that the My Hero Academia fanbase did not appreciate the antagonist's return in the manga. Netizens also acknowledged his persistence, which seems to have irked the fanbase to a large extent.

"A lot of people foresaw AFO giving Tenko decay, but did anyone predict AFO telling the 2 boys to play hero with Tenko, or lead Kotaro to become more strict/abusive towards his children? His pettiness truly knows no bounds," said another fan.

Some fans also noted just how petty the antagonist is. He is someone who would wreak chaos just to watch the world burn, or if such an act would benefit him in any way. Just when fans think he can't stoop any lower, AFO finds a way to anger the fanbase even further.

Final thoughts

The battle of the successors would have followed the shonen trope of a final standoff between the main antagonist and the protagonist of My Hero Academia. But with AFO in the equation and Deku’s hands destroyed, fans are unhappy with the manga deviating from a tried and tested formula.

It will be interesting to see which direction Kohei Horikoshi will take in the manga. Based on what has been shown, it seems like TomurAFO (Shigaraki’s body taken over by AFO) and the showdown will involve the rest of the heroes who are healthy enough to take on the common enemy.

