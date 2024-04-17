My Hero Academia and Boruto fans drag Jujutsu Kaisen into "Mickey Mouse" allegations

While creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia (MHA) manga series may be on break this week, Masashi Kishimoto’s Boruto and Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen are not. Likewise, the latter two fandoms have been incredibly active on X throughout the week, discussing expectations and theorizations for the upcoming issue’s events.

However, fans of MHA are far from silent this week despite it being on break, especially after last week’s exciting installment. In fact, it’s this issue that is causing the other two communities to begin taking shots at the My Hero Academia fandom, with allegations of the “Mickey Mouse” and “Disney” series being levied its way.

Unsurprisingly, however, the My Hero Academia fandom isn’t taking this lying down, throwing similar accusations at both Akutami’s series and Kishimoto’s series in response. Moreover, while Jujutsu Kaisen hasn’t quite had a “Disney” level revival yet, Boruto’s latest leaks suggest one of the most shocking returns in Naruto franchise history.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy manga spoilers for all three series mentioned above. Readers’ discretion is requested.

My Hero Academia fans readily point out Jujutsu Kaisen and Boruto being Disney series level

In the latest My Hero Academia chapter, fans saw Deku’s lost arms begin coming back via Eri’s Quirk. More specifically, the young girl shaved off her horn (which is how her Quirk activates) and gave it to Shota Aizawa to use on Deku. This resulted in the Rewind process starting on his body, which in turn began regenerating his arms.

Unsurprisingly, many general anime fans and followers of other series immediately pounced on Horikoshi and his manga for being a “Mickey Mouse” level series. This is a term used to say there are no stakes or drama in a story, much like a children’s show. However, fans of Horikoshi’s series didn’t take these claims lying down.

My Hero Academia fans readily pointed out that the Boruto manga most recently brought Kurama, the Nine-Tails, back via Himawari Uzumaki in its latest leaks. There’s also the fact that many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are begging for a revival of Satoru Gojo, which would also qualify as a “Disney series” development.

In essence, fans of Horikoshi’s series are simply pointing out other examples of similar writing choices in contemporary shonen manga or requests from fans of certain series.

Fan reaction

Unsurprisingly, many My Hero Academia fans are sharing their agreement with the original post, as are several fans of Akutami’s series. Some of these fans even go as far as to say that none of the examples in question are “Mickey Mouse” level.

“Gege hates him too much gang but u right tho,” said one fan.

“Neither are Mickey Mouse but if Gege brings him back I will lose all interest in the series. His conclusion was perfect to me,” said another.

“The Mickey Mouse clubhouse is angry [skull emoji],” said a third.

Others are sharing their disagreement with the original post, either by nature of Gojo’s return being certain or by debating the claims of Gojo’s potential revival and Kurama’s return being “Disney series” level:

“Grasping at straws knowing that your Mickey mouse manga is just so mid, and you dont have any [arguments] to defend yourself [crying laughing emoji],” said one fan.

“How are people upset kurama’s back? There’s literally foreshadowing from og Naruto. Ain’t these the same mfs that were mad when he died? Or are they just upset he respawned in himawari?,” said another.

The topic of unnecessary revivals and a lack of stakes is a sensitive topic for all three fandoms, especially the My Hero Academia one. Regardless, fans of each series are either excited or hopeful about these developments. Each to their own.

