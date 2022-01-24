My Hero Academia Chapter 342: Break confirmed, release date for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Confirming the rumors from the leaked scans, Manga Plus notified its readers today that My Hero Academia chapter 342 will be delayed for a week as mangaka Kohei Horikoshi takes a creative break.

This break is specific to My Hero Academia only, the rest of Weekly Shonen Jump’s serializations will be published according to the regular schedule. With the manga having finished the preparational segments for the war, fans are eager for chapter 342.

My Hero Academia chapter 342 will be delayed as Mangaka Horikoshi takes a break

Break and release date

It was mentioned in the leaked scans that Horikoshi will be taking a break next week. Today the simulrelease announcement on Manga Plus confirmed that, instead of next Sunday, My Hero Academia chapter 342 would be officially released on Sunday, February 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 7

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, February 7

Where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 342 can be read for free on the Shonen Jump App, Manga Plus, and Viz after its official release. However, only the latest three chapters are available on these platforms for free, readers will have to buy a subscription to access the entire My Hero Academia library.

Synopsis of chapter 341

Chapter 341 was a villain-focused chapter with a few darker instances. It began with Toga visiting her childhood home and reliving some of her terrible childhood. She often wished to be a little bird, and had a disconcerting dream about a red sparrow eating away at her flesh. As she leaves, Dabi appears at a nearby window.

Reassuring Toga that she should laugh, Dabi sets fire to her childhood home, setting her free of the past in a way. It is revealed that Toga can use the quirk of a person when she transforms into them if she is close to that person.

Dabi has given Toga some of Twice’s blood, which he had acquired, and with it, they can continue the Sad Man’s Parade.

At the villain’s hideout, Shigaraki has been chained inside a cave where he is developing in agony. AFO assuages Spinner’s worry about him. Skeptic hands Spinner a remote, asking him to take Re Destro’s place, since Spinner has become a Messiah-like figure amongst the Heteromorphs.

In a room where all of AFO’s underlings are assembled, including the Sludge Villain from chapter 1, Spinner assumes his role in helping Shigaraki. AFO tells him that anyone can become someone else’s hero.

What to expect from Chapter 342

With preparations seemingly completed on both sides, My Hero Academia chapter 342 can move directly into the war. Aizawa’s plan regarding Aoyama and Shinsou has not been disclosed yet, so it is possible that chapter 342 will focus on isolating the villains and setting up individual confrontations.

It is also possible that the function of the remote will be revealed in the next chapter. Not much about Spinner’s past is known, and with the new Mutant angle that Skeptic mentioned, chapter 342 can finally go into the long-foreshadowed Mutant Discrimination arc that fans wanted. This would also bring Shoji into the spotlight.

With Horikoshi taking a break, it is possible that the next chapter will be more detail-oriented, which usually denotes a movement-heavy chapter as opposed to a dialog-heavy one.

This also indicates that there may be a fight sequence in My Hero Academia chapter 342. However, since any fight between the heroes and the villains seems unlikely to happen just yet, it is possible that we may get a glimpse of a past war, likely from the memories of the Second User of One for All, the only user whose quirk Midoriya is yet to master.

My Hero Academia chapter 342 might also focus on Shigaraki, given that the last panel of chapter 341 showed a close-up of his eye. If it does, we might get to see the fully developed state of Shigaraki.

