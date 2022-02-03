My Hero Academia chapter 342 (raw scans): Students bid farewell to their families, All for One makes his move

After taking a break last week, Horikoshi Kohei returns with My Hero Academia chapter 342. According to the leaked spoilers, preparations for the war are finally finished in this chapter, with Class 1-A moving out of the U.A. dorms and into a new facility.

New details about All for One’s back-up plan have been revealed. However, fans are most ecstatic about Midoriya and Uraraka finally getting to have a long-needed conversation.

[Major spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia chapter 342]

Class 1-A moves into a new facility to prepare for war according to the raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 342

In chapter 341, Toga visited her childhood home, which holds only unpleasant memories for her. She remembered a dream about a red sparrow eating away at her flesh, which is likely an allegory about Hawks. In order to set her free from her past, Dabi burnt her house to the ground.

He had given her a vial of Twice’s blood earlier, and now they planned to continue the Sad Man’s Parade with it. It was revealed that Toga can use the quirk of the person she transforms into, provided that she is emotionally close to them. This is why she was able to use Ochako’s quirk against the Meta Liberation Army.

Elsewhere, Shigaraki had been confined to a cave while he was going through his transformation. Spinner was worried about him, but was diverted by AFO giving him a remote that triggers the next phase of his plan. In a room full of AFO’s lackeys, including the Sludge Villain from chapter 1, Spinner assumed his position.

My Hero Academia chapter 342 is titled “The calm before the storm.”

My Hero Academia chapter 342 raw scans

My Hero Academia chapter 342 begins with two civilians passing messages to each other regarding AFO’s new order to create an uprising within U.A. and send Midoriya out of the school premises. Shigaraki should be ready within the week.

Class 1-A returns to their dorm and Iida reminds them that it is their duty to help the civilians alongside the pro-heroes. Midoriya is distressed that he didn’t get to speak to Uraraka before they found themselves busy with the war. All Might, Tsukauchi, and Nezu come to inform them about Aoyama. Toshinori also informs a few select students about their secondary plan. Todoroki and Bakugou are amongst the select few.

Aoyama is still in solitary confinement while Aizawa is seen visiting Kurogiri. In a destroyed room, Ragdoll, Hawks, and Best Jeanist discuss something with Endeavor, who looks pensively towards a stack of papers.

ᴅᴜᴍʙʟᴇᴅᴏᴏʀ @vannypaw

Calm before the storm is really fitting.

#MHASpoilers

#mha342 #bnha342 Parents and child moment, before they face the war again.Calm before the storm is really fitting. Parents and child moment, before they face the war again.Calm before the storm is really fitting.#MHASpoilers #mha342 #bnha342 https://t.co/vSkx2HqZAw

The next day, the students bid farewell to their families for now, moving into a dorm-style facility 30 kilometers away from U.A. High, called Troy. AFO’s spies are upset to learn that the heroes plan to confront Shigaraki in just four days, but they amend that at least Midoriya is now out of U.A. High. Civilians are instructed to remain calm even if the U.A. barrier is activated.

At their new living quarters, Izuku goes out to meet Uraraka, who is looking over the city by herself. Uraraka is in ideological turmoil over the position and morale of the hero society. When Midoriya reassures her, citing her good qualities and achievements, she tells him that she thought of Toga while she was giving her speech.

BakuGOAT @LegitTAYJ #mha342 #mhaspoilers I love it whenever hori does this, it really brings the manga to life. #mha342 #mhaspoilers I love it whenever hori does this, it really brings the manga to life. https://t.co/NZVhLxZnmW

While she had previously defended the Hero Society, Uraraka now wants to understand why villains do what they do. Midoriya understands that and confides in Uraraka that he plans to save Shigaraki because he still saw a little child who was trapped within a villain. The two young heroes find solidarity over wanting to understand two of their enemies.

Inside the building, Iida, Kirishima, and Bakugou visit Todoroki’s room to check up on him. Iida says that he can understand Todoroki since he also has an elder brother. Todoroki retorts that unlike Iida, he was never close enough to his brother to know anything about him. As Bakugou jokes that Touya probably likes Hot Udon, Shouto wishes that he could share a meal with his brother.

My Hero Academia chapter 342 ends with the note, “Day of the Plan’s commencement: Today.” AFO says into a communicator,

“Let’s get started.”

Final thoughts

With My Hero Academia chapter 342, the fight officially moved away from the U.A. grounds. With All Might including only a few students in the plan, it is clear that only some of them are going to be individually involved in battles.

🌱💣 Kagura | matching w Sol @katsukisreal



#MHA342 #MHASpoilers Ochaco says Toga Himiko was in her head since their confrontation, how she couldn’t give Toga any words back then. She was thinking about how sad she looked, she knew lots of life and happiness were stolen during that battle, she knew it “but…” Ochaco says Toga Himiko was in her head since their confrontation, how she couldn’t give Toga any words back then. She was thinking about how sad she looked, she knew lots of life and happiness were stolen during that battle, she knew it “but…”#MHA342 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/Arnblfesf3

Midoriya and Uraraka’s conversation indicates that they are maturing and trying to understand different perspectives. Horikoshi had already stated that they will have individual confrontations with Shigaraki and Toga, respectively. The battle between the Todoroki Brothers also seems to be confirmed with this chapter.

It is now clear that AFO has spies everywhere, and only capturing Aoyama does not give the heroes any significant advantage. It appears that victory hinges on whether or not the heroes can get to Shigaraki before he completes his development. The last panel cements the beginning of the war.

ً @femkats #MHA342 #MHASpoilers



there’s something so special about izuku & ochako wanting to save villains society thinks are “irredeemable”, their heroism are truly perfect parallels there’s something so special about izuku & ochako wanting to save villains society thinks are “irredeemable”, their heroism are truly perfect parallels #MHA342 #MHASpoilers there’s something so special about izuku & ochako wanting to save villains society thinks are “irredeemable”, their heroism are truly perfect parallels https://t.co/qWRZVobdJi

Also Read Article Continues below

Chapter 341 had hinted at Shinsou’s involvement in the war, which is yet to be clarified while Aizawa’s visit to Kurogiri seems important as well. My Hero Academia chapter 342 will be officially released on February 6, and can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

Edited by Danyal Arabi