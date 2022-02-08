My Hero Academia chapter 343: Release date for different time zones, what to expect, and more

The Second War is supposed to begin with My Hero Academia chapter 343 and fans can’t wait for its release. Chapter 342 returned after a break and set up the war perfectly.

With the manga slated to be finished within the year, the story is advancing at a rapid pace. After last week’s break, My Hero Academia is supposed to be released according to Shueisha’s regular schedule.

My Hero Academia chapter 343: Release date and time for all regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 342: Planning and soul searching with war on the horizon! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ojqDC0 My Hero Academia, Ch. 342: Planning and soul searching with war on the horizon! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ojqDC0 https://t.co/TPjGETjAwx

According to the simulrelease announcement on Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 343 will be officially released on Sunday, February 13, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 14

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, February 14

Where to read

After the official release, My Hero Academia chapter 343 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters are available on these platforms for free. Readers will have to pay a fee to get access to the entire My Hero Academia library.

Synopsis of chapter 342

My Hero Academia chapter 342 is titled “The Calm before the Storm.” It is revealed that aside from Aoyama, AFO had more spies inside U.A. grounds. He instructed them to create unrest and force Midoriya out of the school grounds. Shigaraki would be completed within four days.

All Might comes to visit Class 1-A after patrol and informs a select few about their secondary plan, which shocks the students. Class 1-A is informed about Aoyama, who is still kept in isolation.

Aizawa visits Kurogiri in the facility. Hawks, Ragdoll, and Best Jeanist discuss their plans with Endeavor, who looks sadly at some papers.

vel @izushous bnha 342



their new base is called troy... we all know the story of how the greeks infiltrated the city of troy with the trojan horse... how likely would it be that the villains might try the same thing bnha 342their new base is called troy... we all know the story of how the greeks infiltrated the city of troy with the trojan horse... how likely would it be that the villains might try the same thing https://t.co/AuYOy33JGK

The next day Class 1-A bids farewell to their loved ones and moves into a dormitory called Troy, 30 km outside of U.A. grounds. AFO’s spies are glad that Midoriya had left U.A. on his own accord. In Troy, Midoriya spots Uraraka looking over at the city and goes to her to express his gratitude.

Uraraka recounts that she had been having doubts about her own convictions about right and wrong ever since she gave the speech. She remembered her confrontation with Toga during her speech and now finds herself wanting to understand the villain’s point of view.

Midoriya, who has had a similar dilemma over Shigaraki Tomura, understands her.

Bakugou, Iida, and Kirishima check up on Todoroki, who assures them that he is alright. Upon Iida’s prompting, Todoroki laments that he doesn’t know anything about Touya.

Elsewhere, AFO is seen holding a device similar to Spinner’s, and says “Let’s get started.” The narration states that the operation begins today.

What to expect from Chapter 343

New Acc Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#MHA342 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia342 Might be reaching but a pep talk now doesn't feel necessary on top of how much we can assume they have been acomodating him. This may indirectly imply that the Dabi side of their plans are first/heavy. This may be a reaction to what they heard Might be reaching but a pep talk now doesn't feel necessary on top of how much we can assume they have been acomodating him. This may indirectly imply that the Dabi side of their plans are first/heavy. This may be a reaction to what they heard#MHA342 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia342 https://t.co/Ntt2xhhHEq

The preparations are finally completed on both sides. Shigaraki should be fully developed by this point and should appear, or at least be foreshadowed, in My Hero Academia chapter 343. With AFO making a move, the primary phase of the war should also begin in the next chapter.

While the students have moved away from the civilians and into a predetermined battlefield, it seems unlikely that they will have their battles in Troy. It is unclear how either side wants the war to begin. The only certainty is that AFO will come after Midoriya, making him both a target and bait.

The hero forces are divided into two parts and it is unlikely that all of the Class 1-A students will be allowed to go with one side or the other in My Hero Academia chapter 343. While Aizawa has hinted that both Shinsou and Aoyama would be involved in separating AFO from Tomura, nothing further has been disclosed on the topic.

Essentially, Horikoshi has built up multiple facets of the war up to chapter 342. Presumably, since the narration states that the day of the operation has begun, no other facet is left unexplored.

All of these fronts should come together under one seamless action in My Hero Academia chapter 343, commencing the Second War properly.

