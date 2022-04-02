My Hero Academia chapter 350: What to expect from Dabi’s origin story, release date after break, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 350 is expected next week in lieu of the previously announced break. With the last chapter ending on the cusp of Dabi’s “villain origin story,” as the fandom has come to call it, the break has only served to increase the anticipation.

While fans were already familiar with the tragic backstory of Toya Todoroki, Horikoshi has disclosed very little of what happened to him after his supposed death at Sekoto Peak. My Hero Academia chapter 350 is expected to answer that.

My Hero Academia chapter 350 release date and time for all regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 349: A fiery family reunion threatens to burn out of control! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3iwvHjh My Hero Academia, Ch. 349: A fiery family reunion threatens to burn out of control! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3iwvHjh https://t.co/s5KcsgA1sr

As per both Viz and Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 350 will be released on Sunday, April 10, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10.00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.00 AM

British Summer Time: 4.00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5.00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01.30 AM, April 11

My Hero Academia chapter 350 will be officially available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of chapter 349

My Hero Academia chapter 349 is titled “Battle Flame.” Deku rushes across the ocean towards U.A. with the combined power of Fa Jin, Float, and Air Force, but can’t achieve his maximum speed due to not being able to use Blackwhip.

The second User of OFA appears to him and tells him to refrain from using the Second’s quirk, which has become more volatile after being enhanced by OFA.

Back at Okuto Island, Asui is relieved that Deku has left since he could not handle Toga’s confession. Toga is fed up with the heroes and resolves to do whatever she wants, presumably with the help of Twice’s blood. Uraraka replies that she, too, will do as she deems fit.

At Kamino, the whole ward is set ablaze, reminiscent of Hosu City, while most heroes and sidekicks are busy battling a nomu. Dabi is disappointed that Endeavor has sent only Shoto, Burnin, Onima, and Kido to deal with him.

He taunts Shoto that he is nothing but their father’s puppet, but the latter replies that he is here out of his own free will.

Dabi concedes that this war is only a battle of individual ideals and issues, and the League is the proof of this society’s flaws. When Shoto questions him why he didn’t return home if he was alive, Dabi resolves to tell his brother about how he became a villain and the wielder of the hottest flame.

What to expect from Chapter 350

Unless Horikoshi decides to hoodwink his readers again and shift focus onto Gunga Mountain, My Hero Academia chapter 350 is certain to revolve around Dabi’s origin story. While it is almost certain that the jawbone found on Sekoto Peak was Toya’s, it is unknown how he survived and afforded the treatment necessary to continue to live.

Many speculate that it was Dr. Garaki who found him and gave him the medical treatment needed to survive. However, that wouldn’t explain why Dabi idealized Stain and was not immediately made a part of the league.

Either way, Dabi’s origin is sure to take center stage. Horikoshi can split the focus between Kamino and Gunga mountains, like he did in this chapter. The appearance of the Second User of OFA has been anticipated for a long time, and his conversation with Midoriya reveals that they have discussed this before.

It is unlikely that the Second User's quirk can be found in My Hero Academia chapter 350.

It is also unlikely that Horikoshi will shift the focus back onto Okuto Island. This indicates that, My Hero Academia chapter 350 can focus on AFO fighting all the pro heroes in Gunga Mountain. He might shift onto the ocean to explain the Second User’s quirk.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul