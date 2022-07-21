My Hero Academia Chapter 360 takes fans on a rollercoaster ride regarding Bakugo’s survival

Bakugo fans have been in distress since last week’s issue. My Hero Academia Chapter 360 will be arriving soon with new information about the explosive Hero’s chances of survival. Even his most powerful attack was unable to harm Shigaraki, leaving him at the mercy of this imposing opponent.
Many fans have been fearing the worst since Chapter 359 came out, and the initial spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 360 only fanned the flames of uncertainty. However, after a few raw scans were leaked on Twitter earlier today, Katsuki’s chances of surviving, as well as his fans' moods, have greatly improved.
Continue reading to learn more about Bakugo’s fate and the reaction fans had after new information about My Hero Academia Chapter 360 was revealed.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 360.
Fans are relieved to learn Bakugo’s fate after My Hero Academia Chapter 360 raw scans are leaked
The Big Three to the rescue
Bakugo was in danger of becoming yet another victim of Shigaraki after his most powerful attack failed to harm the villain in Chapter 359. Instead of outright killing the Hero after capturing him, Shigaraki decided to play with Katsuki for a little bit. He knew that Bakugo was important to Deku and using him against the latter could prove beneficial to the villain’s plan.
Fans believed that he would use Bakugo as a bargaining chip against Deku when the Hero arrived, but when the initial spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 360 dropped, fans could not help but panic. Shigaraki was not waiting for Midoriya to arrive, instead he was beating Bakugo within an inch of his life.
Thankfully for fanatics of Dynamight, raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 360 revealed that U.A.’s Big Three will arrive just in time to save him from certain death. Bakugo will be rescued by Best Jeanist thanks to Mirio, Tamaki and Nejire, who will take his place fighting against Shigaraki.
Fans finally breathe a sigh of relief
Bakugo fans have been holding their breath since last week, hoping that their favorite character will not become another fallen hero of this gruesome war. They can finally relax a bit, given that Bakugo is already safe with his mentor Best Jeanist.
The opportunity for Bakugo to have another emotive moment with his mentor has restored some of the cheer that was lost during last week's episode.
However, one cannot forget that Bakugo is still really hurt after his encounter with the villain, which has many fans still concerned about his health. His entire right side was burnt during the fight, and he has many critical wounds that should be treated immediately.
A bunch of fans have also been talking about a specific panel that was released amongst the raw scans. In this scene, Bakugo is seen analyzing and trying to figure out a way to defeat Shigaraki. He has apparently been influenced by Deku a lot more than he lets on.
His sweat has also taken a different form as it now appears to be exploding in mid-air. Many fans are taking this as evidence of his Quirk evolving because of the difficult fight he had to go through.
Mirio has received a lot of praise on Twitter for his pivotal contribution in saving Bakugo. Fans are also extremely happy to see him fight side by side with his friends once more.
At the same time, fans have been expressing their concerns for Mirio and his friends since they will now be Shigaraki’s new opponents. As of yet, they seem to be handling the situation well, but fans know how powerful Shigaraki is and they fear that the Big Three will be in trouble.
Tamaki and Nejire’s efforts did not go unappreciated. Fans of the Big Three are ecstatic to see these two amazing heroes back in action. Tamaki’s Quirk is awesome to look at as always, and Nejire’s is as powerful as ever.
A large portion of the fanbase is still wondering where Deku is and when he will arrive to help his friends. He should still be dealing with the flying objects we saw approach him in Chapter 357, but fans hope that he will soon be able to aid the Big Three in their fight against Shigaraki.
Like every other week, in order to cope with the pain and the anguish, fans have come up with hilarious memes about My Hero Academia Chapter 360.
There are only a couple more days until My Hero Academia Chapter 360 is officially released. When this happens, we will be able to see where the fight between Shigaraki and the Big Three is headed, as well as what fate has in store for Bakugo in the future.