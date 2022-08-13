My Hero Academia Chapter 362 implies that second movie is canon

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 might be yet another confirmation that the movies are canon. Every now and then, some people will debate this subject matter, as there is an unfair tendency to write off the movies as "fillers." Some readers believe that only the manga can be considered the main source material. Of course, that argument will be proven false in a moment.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 brings to mind Katsuki Bakugo's role in the second film, Heroes Rising. He was given temporary access to Izuku Midoriya’s OFA Quirk, which might be significant with the recent events of the final war.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 is yet another convincing argument that movies are canon

Only those related to the OFA Quirk can see vestiges

Long story short, the vestige world is a product of the OFA Quirk. It manifests remnants of a person's consciousness and powers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 heavily implies that Bakugo either held the OFA Quirk or will in the very near future, as right before getting attacked by Shigaraki/AFO, he saw a vestige of All Might. Keep in mind that only those with the OFA or AFO Quirk have the ability to do so.

No other character has demonstrated this without those Quirks. Even during life-threatening situations, the likes of Kyoka Jiro and Shoto Todoroki have never seen a vestige. In that regard, there's something very different going on with Bakugo, who briefly had the OFA Quirk in the second movie.

Of course, there could be other explanations

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 revived a very popular theory concerning Bakugo and the second OFA user.

The idea is that both of them are the same person. Remember, almost nothing is known about the second user, not even his name and his Quirk. It would make sense if Bakugo could see the All Might vestige because he was a former OFA user. Of course, it's a very convoluted theory to begin with.

If the time travel theory were to be proven true, that would explain what happened in My Hero Academia Chapter 362. In fact, AFO even saw a vision of the second user, which seems to be setting something up.

There is plenty of reason to believe the movies are canon

Even without the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 362, it's readily apparent that all the movies are part of the story. For instance, Star and Stripe made a brief cameo appearance in Two Heroes, long before her official debut in the manga. In that regard, the seeds were already planted back then.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi also confirmed that Heroes Rising is a canon film. This was revealed back in a 2018 interview with Toho Cinema Magazine. In his own words, the author stated:

"Movie and manga are conjoined."

With that being said, My Hero Academia Chapter 362 does make the movie worth rewatching. Bakugo's relationship with the OFA Quirk is a very interesting one, and it's reasonable to suspect that Horikoshi laid the groundwork several years back. He definitely has a plan for Bakugo in regards to the OFA Quirk.

