My Hero Academia chapter 363: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 363 is unequivocally the most anticipated chapter in the series' final arc. Horikoshi left his readers on edge for two weeks after seemingly killing off a major character. Considering how the death has been staged, fans are hoping it's a red herring.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia chapter 363 may see Deku finally enter the fray at the floating U.A. grounds. His reaction to the tragedy at hand and the subsequent clash against Shigaraki/AFO promises to be the series' climactic battle. However, Horikoshi must tie off several loose ends first.

My Hero Academia chapter 363 will likely answer the question of Bakugo’s survival

Following the Obon break, My Hero Academia chapter 363 will be released on Sunday, August 21, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 22

After its release, My Hero Academia chapter 363 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of chapter 362

Chapter 362, titled “Light Fades to Rain,” began with Tamaki’s new attack, “Plasma Canon,” which failed to affect Shigaraki/AFO despite its reach and ferocity. The latter's impudence was on display as he condemned the use of such attacks against someone who's as strong as All Might. Fortunately for Tamaki, Mirio capitalized on the opportunity to save him.

However, Shigaraki’s attention shifted as Bakugo got up to fight him. As a side effect of his new attack, “Cluster Bomb,” the sweat he had been accumulating in his glands spread throughout his body, creating innumerable explosions and giving him superhuman speed. While moving in this condition was painful, Bakugo finally understood how difficult it is for Midoriya to fight through a similar state.

Shigaraki was blindsided by Bakugo’s attacks and equated him to the Second User of One for All. As the Big 3 and Mirko combined their attacks alongside him, Bakugo had a vision, or hallucination, featuring a vestige-esque form of All Might.

Expressing his admiration, he coyly confessed his desire to have the hero's signature on the All Might card that he and Deku received during childhood.

The chapter cuts to the real world where Bakugo’s heart was either hit or pierced. Meanwhile, the news announced a rise in temperature, with the boy’s mother stating how he hates rain. Back at the U.A. grounds, Katsuki is seen lying motionless on the ground, with the All Might card next to him, both covered in blood.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 363

The primary job of My Hero Academia chapter 363 is to either confirm or deny Bakugo’s death. However, considering Horikoshi's proclivities, any clarification can be put on hold, with the series changing focus to either Deku or Uraraka. Readers are already suspicious of Horikoshi’s intentions with Bakugo's fate.

Should the death be confirmed, one can look forward to massive outrage both inside the story and the fandom. Kirishima, Aizawa, and All Might’s reactions will be the ones to watch out for.

However, the most prominent reaction should come from Midoriya. The abject tragedy might set off a final confrontation between the Ninth User of OFA and Shigaraki.

Of course, there remains the possibility of it being another fake death like the one in chapter 258. Bakugo has been a victim of life-threatening injuries on Horikoshi’s designs before and has come out of it relatively unscathed.

One way Bakugo can escape death this time would be by confirming his link to the Second User of OFA, another aspect that needs careful thought if it is to be taken seriously.

Either way, My Hero Academia chapter 363 ought to focus on the situation at U.A. unless Horikoshi decides to torment his fans further and keep them in the dark.

