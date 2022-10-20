My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers create a frenzy by revealing Shoji’s face

After a week of delays, the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 have finally been published on social media. Shoji, class 1-A’s ninja-looking student, will prove how powerful he can be during the upcoming chapter. After years of waiting, fans will finally have a chance to see what Mezo looks like under the mask.

The revelation created chaos in the fanbase, as fans had been asking to see what Shijo looked like since he first appeared. The fandom is also extremely impressed by the display of power demonstrated by the young hero.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370.

A mutant revolution will arise in My Hero Academia chapter 370

The chapter begins with a flashback from Spinner's hometown. People are throwing stones at him, saying that he's a disgrace to their town and that mutants will never be accepted, no matter how much the time changes. The flashback end with him facing the ocean

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 begin with a flashback to Spinner’s childhood. The young mutant was being assaulted by the people of his hometown, who hated him for his lizard-like appearance. The boy could only endure the pain as his assailants claimed that he would never be accepted for his mutant nature, no matter how much time had changed.

Spinner will be seen looking over at the ocean before the flashback ends. Back in the present, the chapter will explain what AFO meant when he called the lizard-man his final hope. The villain was sent to Jaku’s Central Hospital to look for Kurogiri, who was being held prisoner. The Symbol of Evil recruited the help of thousands of Spinner fans to aid his lackey.

The mutants will show how much they love Spinner in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (image via Studio Bones)

A shark mutant will try to attack Present Mic but Koda will use his Quirk to control a flock of birds and save his teacher. Some of the cops will ask for reinforcements, but the chief will sadly have to deny the request, as getting them support will be impossible. All the protesters have Spinner flags and T-shirts, proving how much the villain has inspired them.

After witnessing Koda save Mic, they will try to attack the boy, calling him a traitor. Nearby, a Paranormal Liberation Front general is giving a speech. The villain will claim that Quirk Counseling is useless and mutants have to suffer the consequences of society’s mistakes. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will go on to show that the mutants see Spinner as their only savior.

Before the rampaging mutant can attack a pair of cops, Shoji will arrive to save them by punching Spinner with an Octo Brawl. The protesters will immediately try to kill him, claiming that he is nothing but a traitor. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will then show Shoji having a flashback to his childhood. During that time, people also tried to kill him due to his appearance.

There will be a final flashback, in which we will see a bandaged Shoji looking at the ocean like Spinner in the first memory. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will end with Shoji asking the mutants if they are aware of the consequences of his actions before revealing his face.

Fans react to Shoji's face reveal

Finally got to see Shoji's face I can die happy

i dropped mha but shoji finally had a face reveal omg i love him

Moments after the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 were released, fans took to Twitter to talk about Shoji's reveal. Most members of the community were extremely excited after seeing what the mysterious boy looked like. Some fans who stopped reading the manga returned only to see the face reveal take place in the manga.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA370

Shouji's Face Reveal finally! And it seems some tried to cut his mouth prolly those two people he said who almost killed him. Shouji's Face Reveal finally! And it seems some tried to cut his mouth prolly those two people he said who almost killed him. #MHASpoilers #MHA370Shouji's Face Reveal finally! And it seems some tried to cut his mouth prolly those two people he said who almost killed him. https://t.co/cBLQJOZpCh

Look at those scars on his mouth... poor Shoji

So they really tried to kill him, huh. Look at the scars on his face. Poor guy... He's so young, too. Another example of mutant quirk discrimination. Which is why he is the perfect opponent for Spinner. Looking forward to how this will play out.

Sadly, some fans noticed some weird-looking scars on Shoji's mouth. They theorize that the people who attacked him in the past caused him severe damage. That would explain why his mouth has two white lines on either side. Other members of the fandom wondered if Shoji's teeth were different before the attack.

So it looks like we'll be diving deeper into the aspects of anthropomorphic/mutant discriminations in the Hero Society which'll be nice to see. Also that Shoji face reveal was cool

Factual statement. There's so much that could've been done on the side to show the discrimination mutants experience

adnari 🌻 @halsway_ amber 🫐 @emberjay_ #MHA370



The fact that so many of you, including leakers, called this chapter boring and said "nothing happened" is so telling to me. The story isn't about seeing your faves every week. The narrative has always been about criticizing the societal norm. The discrimination against mutant types and what that means for the system is undoubtedly important, but tbh, it's mostly been relegated to worldbuilding up until this point. The anime's coverage of it wasn't exactly great either.

JigokuSeiko ~ 🍡👻 @jigokuseiko



I think the chapter was great, but I don’t feel personal invested on this plot line since I don’t have a character to root for.



I wish we got more time developing and showing Quirk Discrimination regarding mutants AND quirkless people. I think the chapter was great, but I don't feel personal invested on this plot line since I don't have a character to root for. I know Spinner is about

A large portion of the community was ecstatic after the topic of Quirk-based discrimination was brought up. The series has briefly touched upon this issue in the past. It seems as if the topic will play a major part during this battle. Nonetheless, some fans are disappointed that the issue only becomes relevant once the manga is about to end.

shoji's face is exactly what i thought it'd be

Golden_Spinn69 @8ioIllust

With the whole deku vs shigaraki thing goin for the last 3 chapters

Shoji's face reveal ain't really much

Like honestly With the whole deku vs shigaraki thing goin for the last 3 chapters Shoji's face reveal ain't really much I am sorta interested in how this fight turns out.

i'm not even surprised by shoji's face reveal bruh

Lastly, a small group of fans talked about how unimpressed they were by Shoji's face reveal. Some complained that the young Hero looked exactly as they imagined him to be in the past. Others were simply bored by the reveal, wishing that the upcoming chapter would focus on Deku and AFO instead.

Final thoughts

Why is Spinner unable to think in My Hero Academia chapter 370? (image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 will not be what fans expected it to be in the best way possible. Many fans expected this upcoming chapter to be a continuation of the fight against Spinner. However, the leaks prove that Horikoshi is trying to show fans the harsh realities of the world our Heroes live in. Mutant discrimination was talked about in previous chapters of the manga as well.

Nonetheless, we have never seen such a blatant example as the one we will see in My Hero Academia chapter 370. Horikoshi preferred to focus on the flaws of Hero Society instead of a flashy fight with no context behind it. Still, it seems as if the true battle will commence soon. We will have to wait for the official translation to see what details the leakers missed about the upcoming chapter.

