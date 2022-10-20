My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers create a frenzy by revealing Shoji’s face

After a week of delays, the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 have finally been published on social media. Shoji, class 1-A’s ninja-looking student, will prove how powerful he can be during the upcoming chapter. After years of waiting, fans will finally have a chance to see what Mezo looks like under the mask.
The revelation created chaos in the fanbase, as fans had been asking to see what Shijo looked like since he first appeared. The fandom is also extremely impressed by the display of power demonstrated by the young hero.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370.
A mutant revolution will arise in My Hero Academia chapter 370
The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 begin with a flashback to Spinner’s childhood. The young mutant was being assaulted by the people of his hometown, who hated him for his lizard-like appearance. The boy could only endure the pain as his assailants claimed that he would never be accepted for his mutant nature, no matter how much time had changed.
Spinner will be seen looking over at the ocean before the flashback ends. Back in the present, the chapter will explain what AFO meant when he called the lizard-man his final hope. The villain was sent to Jaku’s Central Hospital to look for Kurogiri, who was being held prisoner. The Symbol of Evil recruited the help of thousands of Spinner fans to aid his lackey.
A shark mutant will try to attack Present Mic but Koda will use his Quirk to control a flock of birds and save his teacher. Some of the cops will ask for reinforcements, but the chief will sadly have to deny the request, as getting them support will be impossible. All the protesters have Spinner flags and T-shirts, proving how much the villain has inspired them.
After witnessing Koda save Mic, they will try to attack the boy, calling him a traitor. Nearby, a Paranormal Liberation Front general is giving a speech. The villain will claim that Quirk Counseling is useless and mutants have to suffer the consequences of society’s mistakes. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will go on to show that the mutants see Spinner as their only savior.
Before the rampaging mutant can attack a pair of cops, Shoji will arrive to save them by punching Spinner with an Octo Brawl. The protesters will immediately try to kill him, claiming that he is nothing but a traitor. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will then show Shoji having a flashback to his childhood. During that time, people also tried to kill him due to his appearance.
There will be a final flashback, in which we will see a bandaged Shoji looking at the ocean like Spinner in the first memory. My Hero Academia chapter 370 will end with Shoji asking the mutants if they are aware of the consequences of his actions before revealing his face.
Fans react to Shoji's face reveal
Moments after the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 were released, fans took to Twitter to talk about Shoji's reveal. Most members of the community were extremely excited after seeing what the mysterious boy looked like. Some fans who stopped reading the manga returned only to see the face reveal take place in the manga.
Sadly, some fans noticed some weird-looking scars on Shoji's mouth. They theorize that the people who attacked him in the past caused him severe damage. That would explain why his mouth has two white lines on either side. Other members of the fandom wondered if Shoji's teeth were different before the attack.
A large portion of the community was ecstatic after the topic of Quirk-based discrimination was brought up. The series has briefly touched upon this issue in the past. It seems as if the topic will play a major part during this battle. Nonetheless, some fans are disappointed that the issue only becomes relevant once the manga is about to end.
Lastly, a small group of fans talked about how unimpressed they were by Shoji's face reveal. Some complained that the young Hero looked exactly as they imagined him to be in the past. Others were simply bored by the reveal, wishing that the upcoming chapter would focus on Deku and AFO instead.
Final thoughts
My Hero Academia chapter 370 will not be what fans expected it to be in the best way possible. Many fans expected this upcoming chapter to be a continuation of the fight against Spinner. However, the leaks prove that Horikoshi is trying to show fans the harsh realities of the world our Heroes live in. Mutant discrimination was talked about in previous chapters of the manga as well.
Nonetheless, we have never seen such a blatant example as the one we will see in My Hero Academia chapter 370. Horikoshi preferred to focus on the flaws of Hero Society instead of a flashy fight with no context behind it. Still, it seems as if the true battle will commence soon. We will have to wait for the official translation to see what details the leakers missed about the upcoming chapter.