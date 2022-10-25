My Hero Academia chapter 371: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 371 is scheduled for release on Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 12 am JST. The chapter will be simultaneously released for fans to read all around the world in their respective countries.

You will be able to read the chapter on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, as well as on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website.

Last week’s chapter showed the start of a mutant revolution led by Spinner and a general from the Paranormal Liberation Front. Shoji managed to stop the lizard-looking villain while admonishing the mutants for harming innocents.

My Hero Academia chapter 371 may continue with the fight between Tentacole and Spinner.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga series.

Will Koda join Shoji’s side in My Hero Academia chapter 371?

What kind of Quirks did AFO give Spinner? (Image via Shueisha)

For most of the world, My Hero Academia chapter 371 will not be released on October 31, 2022, due to the differences in time zones. Most fans will be able to enjoy this upcoming chapter on October 30, 2022. Here is a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, October 30, 2022

Central Daylight time – 10 am, October 30, 2022

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, October 30, 2022

British Summer time – 4 pm, October 30, 2022

Central European Summer time– 5 pm, October 30, 2022

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 30, 2022

Philippine time – 11 pm, October 30, 2022

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 pm, October 31, 2022

Fans are encouraged to make use of the aforementioned platforms to read My Hero Academia chapter 371. By doing so, they are directly contributing to the official release of the series.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 371?

Shoji will not give up the fight in My Hero Academia chapter 371 (Image via Shueisha)

In his desperation to win the war, AFO devised a risky plan that involved giving Spinner a new set of Quirks. The new super-powered mutant is now a symbol of the mutant revolution.

The rioters have joined forces with the villains to force a change in the Hero Society. They have been hurt and ostracized for how they look their whole lives, a fact that AFO took advantage of.

It is now up to Shoji and a limited number of Heroes guarding Jaku’s Central Hospital to stop them. My Hero Academia chapter 371 will likely continue with the fight between Shoji and Spinner.

While the boy was outnumbered by the rioters in the previous chapter, his words did manage to make some rethink their actions.

Can Koda get away from the rioters? (Image via Shueisha)

The villains did not offer any kind of plan to save innocent people from being harmed during the battle. Since they were all manipulated into believing that they were doing the right thing, none of the rioters stopped to consider this. Nonetheless, Shoji asking them how they were planning on helping civilians escape the crossfire caused doubts amongst the revolutionaries.

My Hero Academia chapter 371 may show a portion of the rioters changing sides and joining the Heroes. Koda could also join his friend in taking down Spinner together.

The reptile-like villain seems too powerful for a single Hero student to defeat. However, Koda and Soji joining forces might be enough to finally put an end to AFO’s plan.

What happened in the last chapter?

Spinner as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 began with a flashback to Spinner’s past. As a youngster, the reptile-looking was berated and isolated due to his Mutant-type Quirk. Back in the present, Jaku’s Central Hospital was surrounded by a massive group of villains and mutants, who were trying to liberate Kurogiri.

Present Mic, Rock Lock, and Koda were aiding the police in their efforts to keep the rioters under control. Sadly, they were severely outnumbered and were unable to do anything.

Spinner, who was losing his mind due to the Quirks AFO gave him, tried to attack a pair of police officers. Shoji arrived and knocked the villain. The boy told the mutants that he would not forgive them for endangering innocents.

