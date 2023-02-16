My Hero Academia chapter 380’s newest fake-out death further ruins the series

My Hero Academia chapter 380’s alleged spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 15, bringing with them some truly exciting developments to the series’ final arc. While fans were unsure of what to expect heading into the issue following a last-minute two-week break, the return of the Shiketsu students was largely unanticipated.

My Hero Academia chapter 380’s bouncing between several battlefields was also unexpected and welcome, showcasing how the return of the Shiketsu students impacted each area. However, one such impact was partially panned by fans despite obvious excitement for the character who created the said impact.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 380.

My Hero Academia chapter 380’s return of Camie Utsushimi bittersweetly celebrated by fans due to fake-out death intro

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 380 starts with La Brava resetting the U.A. security system just as Gentle Criminal’s Quirk is about to run out. Before finishing, she ensures that the videos some business course students are taking of Gentle are being live-streamed worldwide. The students say that they need to record this battle so Heroes can build a better public image, while La Brava says everyone needs to see how cool Gentle is.

The chapter then allegedly sees the Twice clones push Aizawa out of the U.A. flying coffin. Present Mic tries to catch him, but they both fall into a portal as Kurogiri keeps glitching, meaning they’ve now lost Erasure. Meanwhile, the support course students are filing Deku and Shigaraki’s fight and All For One shares at Gunga Mountain that he can still take over Shigaraki’s body.

He needs to go to Shigaraki’s body to achieve this but is stopped from flying there by Hawks. He promises to stop All For One but is seemingly defeated by All For One with an attack that destroys his body. However, it’s revealed that Hawks was actually Camie Utsushimi, joined by Seiji Shishikura and Inasa Yoarashi as My Hero Academia chapter 380 ends.

How the latest fake-out death ruins the series further

While My Hero Academia chapter 380’s return of Camie Utsushimi and the other Shiketsu students is exhilarating, the fake-out Hawks death is a bitter pill to swallow. Considering the angry discourse around the lack of stakes in the final arc thus far, fans are not happy that Shiketsu’s return was set up in such a way.

This is especially true following the fake-out death of Katsuki Bakugo, who was saved almost immediately by Pro Hero Edgeshot. Bakugo’s death was criticized both for being a fake-out death in and of itself and for how Edgeshot sacrificed himself. While fans were expecting or even hoping for Edgeshot to give up his life, he instead sacrificed a portion of his lifespan.

While it’s understandable that Bakugo has a thick layer of plot armor preventing his premature death, the same isn’t true for Hawks. In fact, some fans are arguing (in the wake of the alleged spoilers) that Hawks’ character arc may be elevated by his eventual death. These two facts combine to create a fanbase that is extremely disappointed with this aspect of My Hero Academia chapter 380.

Fans are also citing their disappointment due to the myriad of other ways the Shiketsu students could’ve been reintroduced. Rather than Camie substituting herself for Hawks being the first sign of their arrival, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi could have led off with Shishikura using his Quirk to block All For One’s attack.

Similar options exist for Insasa as well. One choice could’ve involved showing the Twice clones being picked up by an unknown force, eventually being revealed to be the Shiketsu standout. Class representative Nagamasa Mora could’ve also been written into the issue, using his Extend-o-Hair Quirk to pull a Pro Hero out of the way at the last second rather than use a fake-out death.

