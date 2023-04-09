My Hero Academia chapter 385: New release date and time after the sudden hiatus

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to release on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Fans are more eager than ever to find out what happens in the chapter after an unexpected break for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series due to "production issues."

Lately, many dubious spoilers related to the upcoming chapter from less-than-reputable sources have been floating around online. Unfortunately, until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 385 becomes available, fans won't be able to get confirmation about any of these in any way. Fans do at least have official, updated release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article delves into the updated release information on My Hero Academia chapter 385, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 385’s sudden 1-week hiatus delays release date from April 10 to 17

My Hero Academia chapter 385 will be officially released on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 12 AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, April 16. Select international readers, such as Japanese viewers, will see the issue released in the early morning hours of Monday, April 17. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s websites are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Sunday, April 16

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, April 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, April 16

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, April 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, April 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, April 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, April 17

Chapter 384 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 384 began with Gigantomachia attacking All For One, still under Shinso’s control at this point. Unexpectedly, All For One then used a shock to break Shinso’s control over Machia, with Machia then recognizing his true master. However, Machia shockingly then asked All For One why he was left behind, with Hawks and others realizing that this wasn’t due to Shinso’s brainwashing.

A flashback of the two parting ways was then shown, with Machia sobbing as he remembers this. Shinso explained that Machia showed resistance to his Quirk on the way over, elaborating that the latter was angrily muttering about All For One on the journey. Machia then began fighting All For One of his own volition, prompting the issue to shift perspectives.

Chapter 384 then showed several news reporters heading to the scene, all of whom have a connection to Midoriya or the Pro Heroes fighting in some way. They claim it’s their duty to show the world this fight, with the livestream of Gentle Criminal rapidly growing in viewership. The issue ended by canonizing several movie characters, showing them all to be watching what’s unfolding in Japan via various means.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is almost certainly going to start with a focus on All For One, whose situation has only worsened since Machia's revolt. Likewise, the situation is now truly inescapable, with the Demon Lord seemingly having no escape options left. However, stealing a Quirk such as Dark Shadow or Hawks' Wings is still an option.

Stealing such a fast, high-powered Quirk as those mentioned above would allow All For One to slip between his opposition’s attacks with proper speed and agility. Fans are likewise somewhat concerned, with many expecting All For One to make such a move or one similar in the coming issues.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 could also choose to keep viewers guessing by focusing on Midoriya and Shigaraki's fight. While one would assume a switch in focus means All For One is done for, this wouldn’t be a foregone conclusion. The final arc’s ultimate battle is truly beginning to heat up, and tensions are rising as both All For One and Shigaraki reach similar levels of desperation.

