My Hero Academia ends Ochaco vs Toga in a way no one expected

My Hero Academia chapter 394 spoilers were released recently, revealing to fans that the battle between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga will come to an end in this upcoming chapter. The spoilers show the two characters talking to each other, with Ochaco making a huge confession.

Chapter 394 is set to be released on Monday, July 17, at 12 AM JST, and will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33. The chapter will be an emotional rollercoaster and see the fight between Ochaco and Toga come to an unexpected conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 394.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 spoilers show Ochaco vs Toga come to an emotional conclusion

My Hero Academia chapter 394 titled, Ochaco Uraraka vs Himiko Toga, will see the fight between Ochaco and Toga come to its conclusion once and for all. The spoilers for chapter 394 show Ochaco undergoing quirk-awakening, allowing her to deploy Zero Gravity without touching people. Toga tries creating new clones but they are born within a floating bubble due to Ochaco's quirk.

Realizing the two of them have an unspoken connection, Ochaco tells Toga about the story of her parents and her changing beliefs regarding becoming a hero. She also confesses that she has a crush on Midoriya and says that this is what makes her who she is.

The honesty from Ochaco stops Toga from attacking and in turn makes her share her backstory.

The fight is over by this point as Toga comes to the realization that she is suffering from severe trauma and has been for a long time. The reality sets in for her as the Twice clones start disintegrating. She also realizes that once the transformation is over, the clones will be over and Bubaigawara will be gone forever.

With the fight having concluded, Ochaco can't help but admire Toga's strength and beauty and hugs her, despite having a growing wound. She wants to give this villain and enemy comfort because at this point she sees a broken person in Toga who's desperately in need of a friend.

Although the League of Villains is an evil organization, Ochaco stills comforts Toga disregarding the serious injury she sustained. Toga starts crying and asks if she is cute. In this emotionally charged moment, the clones finally disappear as Ochaco replies, " The cutest in the whole world."

Ochaco and Toga's connection

Ochaco and Toga have a conplex relatiobship (Image Via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 394 spoilers show the Ochaco vs Toga fight end on an emotional note, with Ochaco accepting Toga even after all she's done, comforting the villain and even disregarding the grave injuries she has sustained and giving Toga a much-needed hug.

Ochaco tells Toga that she is the cutest in the world and no hero would say that to a villain unless there exists a deeper unspoken bond. She tries to make Toga feel okay and does everything she can after their fight to comfort her as she probably doesn't see her as a villain and more like a victim of circumstances.

My Hero Academia fans are going rampant on Twitter over the emotional ending to the fight between Ochaco and Toga, with many speculating that they're more than just friendly adversaries and are attracted to each other. It will be interesting to see if this ship becomes a reality in the future chapters of the manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes