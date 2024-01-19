My Hero Academia fan art has fans begging for a Bakugo spinoff

With Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia nearing the end of the final phase of its storyline, fans have witnessed the growth of several central characters in the series. Among them, Katsuki Bakugo stands out as perhaps the character who developed the most.

Going from a bully who used to torment the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, for being Quirkless, to the hero who defeated All For One is certainly no small feat. As such, Bakugo has become immensely popular among the fans, who were spellbound upon witnessing the character's journey throughout the story.

In light of the character's popularity, a recent fanart, which portrayed Bakugo as a Vigilante, has gone viral on social media, leading to fans expressing their desire for a spinoff series focusing on the character.

My Hero Academia: Katsuki Bakugo's Vigilante fanart goes viral on social media

In the past few chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, Katsuki Bakugo has taken the main spotlight in the story by emerging as the hero who finally put an end to All For One's reign of terror. Despite suffering grave injuries, Bakugo showcased unwavering determination and perseverance throughout the fight, which allowed him to end the infamous villain's tyranny.

As such, fans of Bakugo were delighted to see their favorite character take center stage and play a pivotal role in defeating one of the major antagonists of the series.

With regards to the character's popularity, a recent fanart on X (formerly Twitter) showcased a 'What If' scenario by reimagining Bakugo as a Vigilante. It references the time when Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, became a Vigilante after quitting U.A. High to protect his friends and family from becoming a target of All For One.

The devastating aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War saw the public's opinion of the hero society take a turn when they learned about the relationship between Endeavor and the villainous Dabi. Furthermore, the hero society was left in shambles after the unfathomable amount of destruction caused by the war. It led to several heroes quitting their jobs due to the hopelessness of the situation and the negativity they faced from the public.

In such dark times, Deku took it upon himself to save as many people as he could. He started living life as a rogue hero who was always on the run from the countless assassins sent after him by All For One. As a result, Deku's look changed dramatically, taking on a darker tone than his regular flamboyant outfit.

It's easy to see why Vigilante Deku is held in such high regard by the My Hero Academia fanbase. Despite all his pain and suffering, he tried to become a symbol of hope for the surviving heroes and civilians in a dark and hopeless time.

The fanart that reimagined Bakugo as a Vigilante instead of Deku certainly seems like an interesting premise for a spinoff story. Fans were captivated by the artwork, which perfectly showcased Bakugo's rugged look as a rogue hero.

Fans call for a spinoff series centered on Bakugo's life as a Vigilante

Over the years, Bakugo has undergone a significant amount of character development in the My Hero Academia series. The recent fanart which portrayed him as a Vigilante further propelled fans' desire to see a spinoff story that focuses on Bakugo and his life as a rogue hero in a 'What If' scenario.

In one of the most memorable moments from My Hero Academia season 6, Bakugo apologized to Midoriya for his past actions and went on to deliver a heartfelt speech to his friend. As such, it would certainly be interesting to see Bakugo at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Furthermore, the eye-catching design of him as a Vigilante is more than enough to convince fans that a spinoff series centered on Bakugo would be massively successful.

Bakugo's journey throughout the series has been nothing short of phenomenal, and fans look forward to seeing his story continue in the upcoming season of the My Hero Academia anime.