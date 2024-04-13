My Hero Academia fans prove their hypocrisy on Horikoshi and the manga just confirmed it

The My Hero Academia fandom is undoubtedly a passionate one. Each piece of animation and each panel of each chapter invokes heartfelt reactions from lovers of the series. Kohei Horikoshi has created a masterpiece that will be around for generations to come.

However, at times, the fandom can have mixed or rather confused reactions about what they want from the mangaka. No doubt Horikoshi's curveballs with regard to the plot surprises everyone.

That being said, recent happenings in the manga seem to have brought out a feigned response from the fandom.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 yields hypocritical reactions from fans

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420 seem to spell a second chance for protagonist Izuku Midoriya aka Deku. Presently the series is in its longest arc, the Final War Arc.

It began in February 2022 and featured battle after battle between the Pro Heroes and U.A. students against the series’ main villains. However, the battle of Deku against Shigaraki was by far the most anticipated.

Just as the Hero managed to break through and reach Shigaraki's core, an all too familiar face made an appearance. All For One (AFO) emerged and took over Shigaraki, whom he revealed to be set up since the boy was born. However, the chapter ended on a disturbing note - a panel showcasing a bloody Deku, missing both his arms.

Deku and Shigaraki in My Hero Academia (Image via Sportskeeda)

This yielded an unfortunate reaction from fans, especially those who were Deku lovers. They were devastated at what had happened and subsequently, Horikoshi came under fire.

When the My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers surfaced, reactions completely flipped. They depicted a long speech by AFO following which Deku was shown having both his arms. Aizawa piercing him with Eri's horn allowed him to regain them.

This brought out another reaction from the fandom, but the reaction this time was completely opposite to the fans' previous reaction. They seemed to villify the managaka for so quickly remedying the situation.

Fans react to Deku losing and regaining his arms

Eri in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans were quick to take to their socials to share their thoughts on the matter. Many had previously speculated that either Deku would get healed or would develop false arms from his Quirk. In both cases, he couldn't give up fighting just yet. The battle has heated beyond measure and giving up isn't an option.

"Let's be fair there was no way in hell Deku would remain armless. Either he'd have line weird energy arms or Eri healed him. Which is funny because some people did entire walls of text explaining how Eri somehow wouldn't be able to heal Deku when she obviously can" - a user wrote

"I honestly laughed when I found out he lost his arms and I’m more annoyed he got them back" - another opined

"Because the execution and timing was awful. I would’ve expected, and been fine with Deku getting his arms back a bit later but less than a chapter without them is absurd" - a netizen writes

The fandom chose to call out the mangaka for barely sticking to what happened. Deku was armless in one chapter and immediately healed in the next. Many felt it was inconsistent and that Horikoshi was aiming for fan service.

Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

"It's mostly just very instant? And I get he was bleeding out and all, but Mirko got wrapped and and all and kept going after losing limbs, this could've stewed a bit longer until he got them back. I also dunno how I feel about Eri and her horn being the reason he gets them back" - a user posts

"Like people forget Hori LOVES western comics. Hope and heroes always win the end. PLUS this final bit is so obviously a reference to Avengers Endgame" - one user commented

"I guess we expected him to fight without arms, like struggle a bit. Im glad his arms is back, but I felt like it was such a huge reveal with a a underwhelming solution" - a fan wrote

Fans were expecting to see Deku struggle, having to fight without arms and being fatally wounded from touching Shigaraki. That being said, Horikoshi bringing them back immediately is what caused the uproar.

One netizen opined that such a decision by Horikoshi was influenced by his love for Western Media. There, the heroes always found a way to triumph and save the day.

