My Hero Academia Final Season might leave fans disappointed (and the reasons are already there)

My Hero Academia Final Season is set to release soon, but it is already on the verge of disappointing a lot of fans. The manga has been completed, and the final epilogues should provide limited material to adapt, which raises the question: how much content will the anime actually be able to show on its final run?

The answer seems disappointing; just 11 episodes. My Hero Academia is a monumental and beloved series, so even if the number of episodes feels drastically low for something that has rushedly concluded with the manga, it does feel an unusual thing to finish with so less episodes.

The number of episodes in My Hero Academia Final Season will disappoint fans

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia Final Season

My Hero Academia Final Season is going to disappoint viewers because there are already signs of a rushed and incomplete farewell. The anime will reportedly have only 11 episodes, which will be even shorter than the first season.

This is bad news for a lot of fans, because the manga's last arc had significant pacing issues and an ending that many disliked or felt unsatisfactory. The anime has had the chance to fix those issues, but with 11 episodes, it is more likely to be for panel adaptation instead of broadening or improving the manga.

One major issue is that My Hero Academia’s ending in the manga was widely regarded as rushed. Characters were built up over arcs and then did not get a proper send-off. Additionally, many storylines concluded via rough wrap-up.

A still from My Hero Academia Final Season

In most cases, the anime could have fixed these issues with the added time, by spending time on the fallout from the war, the emotional journey of the heroes, and rivalries resolved, especially between Deku and Shigaraki. If there are only 11 episodes, it will be difficult to address these shortcomings while also covering the action-heavy climax.

Another reason fans would feel let down is due to the wasted potential of the epilogue. The manga series ended with extra chapters showing fans snippets of the future of the characters, but they were short and didn't feel developed.

My Hero Academia Final Season will most likely follow the manga's footsteps

Fans anticipated that the anime would build on these moments into a better conclusion, providing a genuine sense of closure for a cast that has become so dear to fans over the years. With so little runtime, though, the epilogue will be hurried, leaving people unhappy in much the same way that they were with the manga.

It’s also worth noting that expectations for the My Hero Academia Final Season are naturally high. Fans want something grand, something that honors years of investment in the story and characters. A short episode count creates the impression that the series is being hurried to its end, and that hurts the sense of scale that a final season should carry.

Final thoughts

It appears that My Hero Academia Final Season is going to suffer from the same issues that left the ending of the manga divisive. With the runtime of 11 episodes to focus on the pay-off, resolution, and epilogue, there is little space for depth or closure.

The action and animation may be flashy, but the quick pacing and lack of world-building may sour the overall ending. With the scale of the series, this brief ending may frustrate fans.

