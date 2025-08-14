You might disagree, but this scene from My Hero Academia shows that Shigaraki was not a bad person

My Hero Academia, along with Attack on Titan, can be considered one of the greatest anime of the 2010s. These two anime have changed how Shonen is handled, and in a way, have raised the bar for the philosophical depth that new-gen Shonen have. My Hero Academia has especially stood out in an era where MCU and DCEU have risen in prominence, and while many anime would buckle under that pressure, this anime has soared.

Ad

The reason for My Hero Academia’s success can be boiled down to its characters. These characters were realistic as well as relatable. The heroes might have a grandiose sense of justice, but at their core, they are regular human beings. Same with the villains, who sometimes feel more human than any other character in the series. The most captivating character in the series is none other than the villain: Tomura Shigaraki.

Ad

Trending

Shigaraki works so well as a villain because he is not a typical villain. In the literary sense, he is a villain, as he opposes the protagonist and wants doom in the series' world, but Tomura is not a bad person; he is a misguided, hurt human being, and no scene proves this better than when he whisked Bakugo to his hideout. He treats Bakugo like a friend, and this shows who Shigaraki was at his core.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Shigaraki from My Hero Academia is not a bad person

Shigaraki's comrades respected and admired him (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia gave one of the most well-written villains in anime with Tomura Shigaraki. Shigaraki was a force to behold, and every scene he appeared in, he sent goosebumps down viewers' spines. He was unstable and prone to fits, but that was not what made him a good villain. Shigaraki was a top villain because his motives were not cartoonish.

Ad

While there is a rise of antiheroes disguised as villains in superhero media, Shigaraki was not that; he was an outright villain, and he did bad things. What differentiates Shigaraki from the typical villain is that he was not really a bad person. Yes, Shigaraki did bad things, but the root of his character’s actions stems from being a hero.

Shigaraki’s role in My Hero Academia is to show the inadequacies of the hero system. While being a hero is cut out to be an amazing pursuit, Shigaraki’s character is proof that there are a lot of groups that don’t receive the attention of heroes. These groups include individuals with mental health conditions, those with harmful quirks, and those who have been harmed by heroes. Who saves those people?

Ad

Shigaraki with Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Dabi, who joins forces with Shigaraki, is an example of someone who is directly harmed by a hero. How does Dabi believe in law and order when the custodians are the ones who have hurt him?

Ad

There is also Himiko, whose quirks are shunned by society. Himiko was taught to suppress her quirk first, and in MHA’s society, quirks are tied to a sense of self. The repression of her quirk was responsible for Himiko’s mental problems.

When the heroes come for the fringe groups, there is no empathy. There is a forceful approach, which leads to imprisonment or erasure. Shigaraki’s role in MHA is simple, as he is meant to be the hero of the man on the fringe.

Ad

In the scene where he captures Bakugo, he sees Bakugo as someone who is also misunderstood. He tries to extend a hand to Bakugo and give him a place where he can truly be himself, as this is his life’s philosophy. Shigaraki wants the most unique people to live freely and boldly.

Final thoughts

Shigaraki’s philosophy has similarities to One Punch Man’s Garou and Kingdom’s Kanki. Kanki’s cruelty might look downright villainous to most viewers, but it is a silent protest against the bourgeoisie. Garou fights heroes as an act of anarchy against heroes. When Garou fights, he does this to prove that he is better than the heroes.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More