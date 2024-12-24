10 My Hero Academia matchups fans deserved, but never got

As one of the most popular battle shounen series, My Hero Academia features some of the epic anime battles of the last decade. Deku vs. Shigaraki, All Might vs. All for One, Dabi vs. Shoto, and Stain vs. Deku, Shoto, and Ida are only a few fights that have captivated fans worldwide. Not to mention, Studio Bones has faithfully brought the fights to life with their dazzling animation.

A few possible matchups could have been epic but never saw the light of day. Many of the possible matchups in My Hero Academia could have been emotionally charged battles; some could have been a battle of compatible Quirks while others could have been a test of intelligence.

10 My Hero Academia fights that could have been epic

1) Shoto Todoroki vs. Endeavor

Shoto vs. Endeavor could have been intriguing (Image via Bones)

"The Hellish Todoroki Family" is one of the most attention-grabbing aspects of My Hero Academia. Endeavor was Japan's No. 2 Pro Hero, who eventually became No. 1 after All Might's retirement, but the public was unaware of his brutality towards his family until Dabi revealed his true identity.

All four of his children held resentment towards him, but only Dabi could go up against Endeavor. However, Shoto was the only one who could surpass him, as also stated by Endeavor multiple times. So, it would have been grand to see Shoto finally lose his cool and go up against his twisted father to avenge his mother and siblings.

2) Eraserhead & Present Mic vs. Kurogiri

Aizawa, Yamada, and Shirakumo were best friends (Image via Bones)

Shota Aizawa, Hizashi Yamada, and Oboro Shirakumo were best friends as Class 2-A students at U.A. High School. Shirakumo had even suggested they team up as Pro Heroes. However, after Shirakumo's death, All for One took his corpse to Garaki, who bioengineered him to become the Nomu, Kurogiri.

Kurogiri's main objective was to protect Shigaraki, but if he hadn't gained consciousness at the last moment to save Aizawa and Present Mic, there could have been a way for the three of them to engage in an emotionally charged battle. One can already imagine the pain Aizawa and Yamada would go through while fighting the corpse of their best friend.

3) Momo Yaoyorozu vs. Kaina Tsutsumi

Momo vs. Lady Nagant would be one of the most engaging battles (Image via Bones)

Momo was one of the students who got admitted into U.A. High School through recommendation. On the other hand, Lady Nagant was one of the most capable fighters of the Hero Public Safety Commission before her defection as one of the most dangerous villains.

They never engaged in a 1v1 fight, and their Quirks are not the same. However, Momo can create cannons or any firearms that can counter Lady Nagant's rifle. Lady Nagant's enhanced physical abilities and speed will probably have an upper hand on Momo, but it would be intriguing to see Momo's quick decision-making abilities and creative usage of her Quirk to defeat her powerful opponent.

4) Katsuki Bakugo vs. Sludge Villain

Bakugo could have easily taken revenge against the Sludge Villain (Image via Bones)

It all began when Deku's body moved on its own to help Bakugo, which in turn prompted All Might to take action against Sludge Villain. Since childhood, Bakugo had always prided himself on his Quirk. While being taken over by Sludge Villain, he never would have admitted that he needed to be saved.

Throughout the plot of My Hero Academia, Bakugo has always taken revenge against anyone who tries to cross him, except for the Sludge Villain. Other than the beginning of the manga, they did not meet again. However, a battle between Bakugo and Sludge Villain wouldn't last long, as Bakugo's Explosion would be efficient in defeating Sludge Villain.

5) Ryuko Tatsuma vs. Gigantomachia

Ryukyu and Gigantomachia as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Ryukyu is one of the My Hero Academia characters with lost potential. Despite having a flashy Quirk, she doesn't appear much throughout the story. With her Quirk, Dragon, she not only has enhanced physical abilities but also jaws, claws, and the ability to fly.

During the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Ryukyu and Gigantomachia were in Jaku City, where the main war took place, but they didn't fight against each other. Given their gigantic forms and strength, a fight between Ryukyu and Gigantomachia would have been epic.

6) Tomura Shigaraki vs. Nine

Shigaraki vs. Nine would have been a battle of multiple Quirks (Image via Bones)

Shigaraki, the main antagonist of the My Hero Academia main series, and Nine, the main antagonist of the Heroes: Rising movie, possess multiple Quirks, both bioengineered by Garaki. It took the combined efforts of Deku, Bakugo, and other Class 1-A students to defeat Nine.

Given the multiple Quirks they possess, Shigaraki and Nine could have engaged in a fierce battle while applying their tactical approach. However, as Shigaraki met Nine after being weakened by Class 1-A, it only took Shigaraki to put his palm over Nine's face to kill him, robbing fans of the intense fight we could have gotten.

7) Nemuri Kayama vs. Camie Utsushimi

Midnight vs. Camie could have been a fun watch (Image via Bones)

Though they belong to different schools, Midnight and Camie could have been the teacher-student duo to engage in friendly spars or training. While Midnight secretes a sleep-inducing aroma from her body, Camie can form illusions by emitting something from her mouth.

Their Quirks are somewhat similar, and it would have been exciting to watch how they work against each other. Unfortunately, they never met, leaving the fascinating battle of wits to one's imagination.

8) Nezu vs. Saiko Intelli

Nezu vs. Saiko would be the battle of intelligence (Image via Bones)

Nezu, the principal of U.A. High School, is one of the most intelligent My Hero Academia characters. He is a rare case of developing a Quirk despite being an animal. Saiko is a second-year student of Seiai Academy, possessing the Quirk of IQ, although lacking EQ.

Were Nezu and Saiko to engage in a battle, it would be that of their high intelligence. However, the result of the fight is certain; it is that Nezu would win in a battle of wits. It would be interesting to see how Saiko would deal with a Pro Hero, given her low EQ and immense dignity.

9) Chizome Akaguro vs. Danjuro Tobita

Stain vs. Gentle would be a clash of morals (Image via Bones)

Stain and Gentle are My Hero Academia antagonists with high morals. Being disillusioned by society and their dream of becoming heroes coming to an end, both of them opted for different paths to deal with the injustice done to them. While Stain started killing fake heroes, Gentle opted to become a famed villain.

Even though they are antagonists with morals, Stain and Gentle are not similar. While Stain believes that he can revive the true heroics by killing the fake heroes, Gentle indulges in criminal activities as a way to gain fame, which Stain loathes. A fight between them would be intriguing not only because of their diverse Quirks but also the clash of their morals.

10) Tamaki Amajiki vs. Chojuro Kon

Tamaki vs. Chimera would be an interesting battle to watch (Image via Bones)

Chimera appears as one of the antagonists in My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising movie. He proves to be a formidable opponent as multiple 1-A students are unable to defeat him. His Quirk is similar to that of Tamaki in that they can use the traits of various animals.

Tamaki is one of the Big Three U.A. students who takes his job seriously no matter what it is. With the impressive Quirk of Manifest, he appears in the fights during the Shie Hassaikai arc and the Final War arc. Given the similarities in the Quirks, a fight between Tamaki and Chimera would be that of strength and Tamaki's innovative ways to use his Quirk.

Final Thoughts

With My Hero Academia manga reaching its conclusion in August 2024, various matchups remain unseen and left to the fans' imagination. Many characters have similar Quirks that fans never saw going up against each other. Some would have been a battle of wits, while others could have been that of strength and battle tactics.

