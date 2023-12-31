My Hero Academia movies can never catch up to Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen for a crucial reason

In addition to six seasons of its anime adaptation, there have also been a few My Hero Academia movies, which further added to the rich lore of Kohei Horikoshi's magnum opus.

Ever since its release in 2016, the My Hero Academia anime has garnered immense popularity, as it captivated viewers all over the world with its gripping storyline, exhilarating action sequences and a vibrant cast of characters.

Although the series received three movies in addition to six seasons of anime over the course of its run, none have managed to become as successful as movies of other popular franchises such as Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen, all thanks to one crucial reason.

Why My Hero Academia movies cannot match the success of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia series became immensely popular among fans ever since its serialization began in 2014. It led to a successful anime adaptation with six seasons and three movies, titled Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and World Heroes' Mission.

While the three My Hero Academia movies enjoyed significant financial success and were mostly well-liked among fans, they were noticeably not as successful when compared to movies of other popular series, namely Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

On December 24, 2021, Gege Akutami's hit Jujutsu Kaisen series released a prequel movie that took place prior to the events of season 1 of the anime, titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The narrative focused on Yuta Okkotsu, who was haunted by the spirit of Rika, his childhood friend who died at a young age.

The movie provided a much more detailed look at the Jujutsu world, including the events that transpired before the current events of the story, and also featured the death of Suguru Geto, which was an integral part of the overall narrative.

On the other hand, the Demon Slayer series released a movie titled Mugen Train on October 16, 2020. It was also a significant part of the overall series, as it featured the death of the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Furthermore, it featured the first appearance of the Upper Moon 3, Akaza, who went on to play a major role in the story afterwards.

It should be noted that both the Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer movies were cannon to the overall narrative of their respective series and became two of the most profitable anime movies in the industry.

On the other hand, none of the three My Hero Academia movies were cannon to the story. While it can be argued that they were technically cannonical to the overall narrative, they did not feature any game-changing events that would affect the plot.

In fact, none of the movies affected the story or the characters in any significant way, other than providing more screentime and development to certain characters.

As compared to the Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer movies, the My Hero Academia movies were considered to be fillers. They were not only insignificant to the plot, but also generated lesser financial success as compared to Jujutsu Kaisen 0 or Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

While the My Hero Academia movies can be enjoyed as standalone movies that further develop the characters and allow viewers to get to know them more, they do not hold any importance to the narrative that would make them a must-watch for viewers.

Additionally, fans have noticed that Studio Bones may be prioritizing making movies over focusing on the anime series. It's a known fact that movies earn a significantly larger profits than an entire anime season, despite requiring the same amount of effort from the animators.

The third My Hero Academia movie, titled World Heroes' Mission was released at a time when season 5 of the anime was still in the middle of its run. As a result, fans witnessed a drop in the overall animation quality of the anime, which led to an outrage against Studio Bones for prioritizing profits over maintaining the quality of its ongoing series.

Although My Hero Academia has released more movies in comparison to Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, they have failed to match their financial success or importance to the story.

Unless and until Studio Bones decides to provide the movies with more relevance to the plot or ensure that the quality of an ongoing season of the anime is not compromised, it seems unlikely that the My Hero Academia movies will ever catch up to the success of Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer.

Final thoughts

While the My Hero Academia movies were not as successful as the Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer movies, they were pretty well-liked by the fanbase. Despite having no relevance to the plot, they can be enjoyed as standalone movies.