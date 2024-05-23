My Hero Academia's latest episode teases BONES learning its lesson from season 5, and with perfect timing

My Hero Academia season 7, which started airing in May 2024, has released the first three episodes, which featured the Pro hero Star and Stripe in her glory against the absolute evil TomurAFO. Judging from the already available episodes, the pacing and animation of this season have been decent compared to the previous seasons.

In the previous seasons, fans accused Studio Bones of paying more attention to the side stories (the movies) than the mainstream seasons. Due to this, seasons 5 and 6 lacked in so many departments that fans considered them fake.

But the animation studio seems to have learned its lesson from previous blunders. The current season of My Hero Academia has decent direction and animation, which indicates that the studio is not inclined towards Movie 4, which is set to air in August 2024.

Exploring how Bones has learned through previous seasons of My Hero Academia about their preferences

Shigaraki, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 5 started airing on March 27, 2021, and ended on September 25, 2021. The season adapted the Joint Training arc, Endeavor's agency arc, the Meta Liberation Army arc (My Villain Academia), and the starting part of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

Although this season was one of the most anticipated ones, considering how it focused on how Shigaraki became the true antagonist, fans found many things lacking in this sequel. First, the season was slowly paced, especially the first part, which adapted the Joint Training arc.

The arc, as such, wasn't the problem, but the true problem was the additional flashback the series added to make the sequel long enough to cover the total number of episodes.

Secondly, the sequel displaced the arcs differently than the manga, as the 'My Villain Academia' was placed after the Endeavor Agency arc to make the story chronologically correct. But this backfired, as all the tension from the arc was removed due to this.

Lastly, the biggest contributing factor to the demise of season 5 was its below-average animation, which didn't live up to the hype. In all this, the animation studio of My Hero Academia, Studio Bones, was blamed for putting the movie (movie 3: Heroes Rising) as a preference over the sequel.

The Heroes Rising movie aired while season 5 was still being released, leading fans to think Bones ruined one of the series' best arcs by diverting its attention elsewhere.

Aoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The same could happen with season 7, which started airing on May 4, 2024, and has a movie release coming during its airing. But there could be nothing to fear as season 7 has already released three episodes and has delivered in every way possible.

Be it the fight between Star and Stripe and TomurAFO or the reveal of the U.A. Traitor, Bones has delivered in every regard and made every fan happy with its improvised direction and stunning animation.

This indicates that the animation studio is not diverting its preference to Movie 4: You're Next, set to air on August 2, 2024, and is paying attention where needed. Although nothing can be said about the future based on three episodes, fans are hoping Bones will not mess with season 7, as this sequel will start the adaptation of the final war arc of the series.

