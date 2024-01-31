My Hero Academia's newest villain may look like All Might, but is far from his successor (& Deku will prove it)

A recent announcement on X has revitalized fan interest in the My Hero Academia series. The post revealed the official premiere date and the first trailer for the upcoming fourth film of the franchise, titled 'You're Next.'

As shown in the trailer, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, will be teaming up with his friends from UA High to take on a character shown to be the spitting image of the former No.1 Hero, All Might.

While the character may resemble All Might in appearance, the fact that he was hinted at as the film's antagonist makes it clear that he may be just another individual with a misguided ideology, trying to become the successor of the former Hero.

Why My Hero Academia's latest villain can't compare to All Might's true successor

The recently released trailer for the upcoming My Hero Academia: You're Next movie revealed that it is currently set to release on August 2, 2024. It also revealed the latest villain of the series, who bears a striking resemblance to All Might. He is also apparently shaping up to be his successor.

The trailer started with a flashback to the time when All Might emerged victorious in his memorable fight against All For One in the third season of the My Hero Academia anime. After his victory pose, the former No.1 Hero was seen pointing in a direction and said the famous phrase, 'You're Next.' While this may be interpreted as a warning to other villains, he was passing down the torch to Izuku Midoriya, who had inherited his Quirk, One For All.

Throughout the My Hero Academia series, All Might has been preparing Midoriya to become his successor and be the No.1 Hero one day. In fact, he was ready to announce Midoriya to the world as his successor at one point in the story.

As such, Midoriya underwent rigorous training to handle the power of One For All and be able to use it effectively in his fights without causing damage to himself.

Furthermore, after the hero society was shattered following the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, Midoriya dropped out of UA High and started living life as a rogue hero to prevent his friends and family from becoming All For One's target. While on the run, he tried to save as many people and fellow heroes as he could from the villains' attack and even went several days without food or rest so that he could look out for civilians in need of help.

Therefore, it's easy to see why Midoriya is more than fit to inherit All Might's legacy. Not only does he share a similar backstory, but he also possesses the same ideals and has an innate desire to help people in need. In My Hero Academia season 1, Midoriya was completely obsessed with All Might, to the point where he modeled his costume to look like his hero, albeit with a distinctive style.

On the other hand, the latest villain of the upcoming My Hero Academia movie modeled his appearance to look exactly like All Might. One might guess that he was one of the spectators of the legendary fight between All For One and All Might, as he took the latter's 'You're Next' phrase too seriously.

Despite imitating All Might, it doesn't look like he shares any of his values or ideals since he has been shown to be fighting Midoriya and the rest of his friends, thereby being the probable antagonist of the movie. As such, it would insult All Might's legacy if the villain strives to be his successor since he likely strays extremely far from the former Hero's ideology.

As such, a one-on-one showdown between him and Midoriya is guaranteed at this point. In a battle between the people striving to be All Might's successor, there's no doubt that the one whose values and beliefs align with those of the legendary hero would end up being worthy of carrying on his legacy.

Final thoughts

Although not much is known about the upcoming My Hero Academia movie at this point, viewers are sure to be in for an enthralling experience based on the trailer alone. Fans of the series have shown their excitement online for the upcoming battle between Deku and All Might's impersonator, which would undoubtedly be the highlight of the movie.