My Hero Academia S6 E9 previews hint at Shoto entering the fray and focus shift towards Bakugo

The next episode of the My Hero Academia anime will feature Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugo in prominent roles.

But viewers will have to wait until November 26 to see what's in store for them. For most of the Paranormal Liberation War, they have been taking a backseat to Izuku Midoriya. However, that's set to change very quickly in the upcoming episode.

Shoto and Bakugo have a lot to prove this season, and these next few episodes will put their heroism on full display as they go up against the villains.

My Hero Academia S6 E9 is going to feature Shoto and Bakugo in a big way

Here are some preview images featuring the two

Twitter user @shonenleaks provided some high-quality screenshots from the upcoming episode. Remember, these are the preview stills for My Hero Academia. While there are YouTube videos circulating around, most of them are heavily censored to avoid copyright strikes.

For that very reason, preview images will be used in place of the video, since those can be taken down very easily.

The next episode for the My Hero Academia anime will feature the strongest Class 1-A students fighting off Shigaraki since the villain already defeated the likes of Gran Torino and Shota Aizawa. While everyone is betting their hopes on Deku, viewers should also pay close attention to Shoto and Bakugo.

Shoto is about to make a big move

My Hero Academia fans will be happy to see the spotlight return to Shoto Todoroki. The Class 1-A student hasn't been given much to do at the moment, but he will finally get his chance to shine. By the events of the ninth episode, he's right near the battleground where Shigaraki and Deku are fighting.

In previous episodes, Shoto attempted to delay Shigaraki's decay from destroying Jaku City. But even his powerful ice wall technique wasn't enough, forcing him to retreat. This setback, however, didn't stop him from going towards Shigaraki's current location.

Based on the preview video for the next episode, Shoto does end up reuniting with Endeavor. The former even uses his Quirk to cool down the latter. Shoto clearly wants his father to get back in the fray. The heroes need all the help they can get against Shigaraki in My Hero Academia.

Bakugo will be the focal point of this episode

Viewers should fully expect a major showcase from Katsuki Bakugo. In fact, the name of the next episode is "Katsuki Bakugo: Rising." This is very similar to the movie title for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which featured Bakugo teaming up with Deku to defeat the main villain of the film.

Both students are currently working together against Shigaraki, who just defeated several Pro Heroes by himself. Needless to say, this could be a "make it or break it" moment for Bakugo as he is sick and tired of always playing second fiddle to everybody in this series.

During the preview video, he can be seen looking onward as Deku and Shigaraki fight, with his fist clenched in a very angry manner. Bakugo will also get a flashback sequence with All Might. My Hero Academia fans can only hope that he can make a difference in this next episode.

