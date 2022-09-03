4 My Hero Academia characters that would make good teammates for Bakugo (and 4 that won’t)

Katsuki Bakugo can be a good team player in My Hero Academia, but he needs the right people for the job. His abrasive personality isn't the only explosive aspect of his character.

Bakugo has a really powerful Quirk with destructive potential. He can ignite fiery blasts from the sweat of his palms. Naturally, his fighting style is only compatible with specific fighters in the series.

Bakugo has learned to get along with people better in My Hero Academia. Nonetheless, his powers and personality aren't well-suited for every possible team. Here's a theoretical look at his best and worst pairings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Eijiro Kirishima and 3 other My Hero Academia characters that are the perfect teammates for Bakugo

1) Ochako Uraraka

Katsuki Bakugo might find Ochako Uraraka annoying, but he does respect her. She put up a great fighting performance against him at the Sports Festival.

The destructive force of his explosions would cause debris to fly in the air, only for Ochako to capture them with her Zero Gravity Quirk. For this reason, she is a very useful support unit in My Hero Academia.

The main issue with Bakugo's Quirk is potential collateral damage. Ochako could easily clean up his mess and even use the leftover debris for various purposes. For instance, she could defend herself from attacks or provide distractions. She is the perfect teammate to keep him in line.

2) Eijiro Kirishima

Speaking of the Sports Festival, the Cavalry Round was a really good showcase for Katsuki Bakugo and Eijiro Kirishima. It was when Kirishima realized that his defensive powers were very compatible with Bakugo's offense.

As the name suggests, Kirishima's Hardening Quirk lets him harden his entire body. He can protect himself from most physical attacks. This is really useful when paired up with Bakugo's explosions since he doesn't have to worry about friendly fire. Bakugo can go all out with Kirishima by his side.

It also helps that Kirishima gets along with Bakugo, unlike most characters in My Hero Academia. This friendly student can be counted on for his healthy relationships with everybody.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Despite their rivalry in My Hero Academia, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki have proven they can work together as a team. When they took the remedial course, Shoto convinced Bakugo that violence wasn't always the answer.

After obtaining the hero licenses, the duo managed to bring down a few villains along the way. They also learned quite a lot under Endeavor's hero agency.

Shoto can control the battlefield with his elemental powers, and Bakugo can easily close the gap with close-quarter combat. They both cover each other's respective weaknesses.

4) Izuku Midoriya

It took a while for Katsuki Bakugo to respect his main rival in My Hero Academia. Izuku Midoriya was rapidly developing when Bakugo thought he would get left behind. After their rematch and some prep talk from All Might, Bakugo learned his lesson and became friendlier towards Midoriya.

The Class 1-A students have very few contemporaries. Bakugo and Midoriya have the strength and speed to catch up with each other. They don't have to worry about leaving their partner in the dust.

Bakugo and Midoriya are definitely among the most powerful duos in the entire series. With the shared power of the OFA Quirk, they even defeated Nine in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. This is quite a remarkable feat, considering the villain held multiple Quirks at his disposal.

Kyoka Jiro and 3 other My Hero Academia characters that would be poor teammates for Bakugo

1) Moe Kamiji - Burnin

Moe Kamiji, aka Burnin, is a notable sidekick in Endeavor's hero agency. She helped look after several young heroes, including Katsuki Bakugo himself.

Unfortunately, the duo's personalities clashed far too often. They rarely get along with each other in My Hero Academia, which can be problematic in a team setting. While there is a Quirk compatibility between them, Burnin is seriously outclassed by the stronger Bakugo.

Bakugo also tends to rush into situations recklessly. Burnin would be running around just to catch up with him.

At the very least, Burnin does carry a fire extinguisher, which means she can eliminate smaller fires from his explosions. However, the size and scale of his attacks will leave behind a huge mess. Burnin can't deal with collateral damage in the same manner as Ochako.

2) Kyoka Jiro

Kyoka Jiro and Bakugo have gotten along fairly well in the past. Their successful team victory in the Joint Training arc cannot be denied. However, they won as part of a four-person team and not a duo.

The main issue is that Jiro's Earphone Quirk is based on hearing. She is very sensitive to loud noises in My Hero Academia. Bakugo will have to be careful when using his explosions around her.

Moreover, Jiro lacks the physical strength to protect herself. She can't rely on Bakugo to do everything for her. Another problem is that Jiro is only reliable for reconnaissance. She can perform some long-range attacks, but she would also have to avoid hitting Bakugo.

Jiro and Bakugo would simply get in each other's way in My Hero Academia.

3) Neito Monoma

Neito Monoma doesn't get along with anybody in My Hero Academia. The Class 1-B student already holds a serious grudge towards Class 1-A for outshining them.

Monoma took a strong dislike to Katsuki Bakugo for his abrasive behavior. They even clashed in the Cavalry Round of the Sports Festival.

While Monoma could try copying Bakugo's explosions, he can only do so for a short period of time. Monoma also prefers to stay in the background, while Bakugo likes to fight on the frontlines. Their battle approach couldn't be any more different.

Monoma's lack of camaraderie is a major problem in My Hero Academia. He is too caught up in the Class 1-A versus Class 1-B rivalry, which nobody else seems to care about.

Bakugo won't tolerate Monoma's nonsense for a single moment. They might even start fighting each other.

4) Ken Takagi - Rock Lock

In all honesty, Ken Takagi, aka Rock Lock, has an extremely niche Quirk that wouldn't do Katsuki Bakugo any favors. He can lock small objects into a fixed position for a short while. Of course, he cannot affect humans in any way.

Bakugo is a very offensive combatant, whereas Rock Lock is a support unit with very situational abilities. Their fighting styles just don't mesh well together in My Hero Academia. With such poor chemistry, it's likely that they will focus on themselves rather than work alongside each other.

Rock Lock also doesn't have much patience for young teenagers, so he wouldn't be very friendly with Bakugo. Their superpowers and personalities mix like oil and water.

