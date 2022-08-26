My Hero Academia: 8 friendliest students in the U.A.

Being nice goes a long way in My Hero Academia, especially among the more popular students.

Katsuki Bakugo might be a popular character, but he would be a pain to put up with in real life. Thankfully, his bold and brash personality is a rare exception in My Hero Academia. Many students at U.A. High School are very pleasant. Some of them would even be fun to hang out with.

Here's a look at the friendlier students, whether they are from Class 1-A, 1-B, or even Class 3-B. This list will not be ranked in any particular order.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Most people would get along with these students in My Hero Academia

8) Setsuna Tokage

This recommended student from Class 1-B is really confident in her skills. Tokage is also known for her friendly demeanor and upbeat attitude.

With a constant grin on her face, Tokage always looks after her teammates. She often displays great leadership skills since her classmates willingly follow her every order in My Hero Academia.

Even though she lost the fourth round of the Joint Training arc, her teammates never held that against her. That speaks to how much students respect her capabilities.

7) Eijiro Kirishima

Kirishima just doesn't make enemies in this series. Nearly everybody loves him for his outgoing nature, straightforward thinking, and honest approach to everyday life. Kirishima does his best to make everybody get along with each other.

It's very telling when he willingly puts up with Bakugo's shenanigans. Very few characters would be able to keep up with Bakugo like Kirishima does since it requires a great deal of patience to deal with the former's anger issues.

Kirishima is a kind and caring individual with the best intentions. He never puts anybody down or makes them feel bad about themselves.

6) Mina Ashido

Without question, this popular student is the life of class 1-A. Ashido is a very talkative person who loves social hangouts and meeting up with friends.

Many characters look up to her in My Hero Academia, including the aforementioned Eijiro Kirishima. The young girl even protects her fellow classmates from bullies, dating all the way back to middle school.

She exudes a really positive energy wherever she goes. That's what makes her easy to get along with.

5) Tamaki Amajiki

For the most part, he is a shy and reserved student who keeps to himself. Of course, he will never go out of his way to offend anybody.

Tamaki is a bit pessimistic at times, but never in a mean-spirited way. He simply lacks confidence within himself in My Hero Academia. At the very least, this Class 3-A student has a supportive network of friends like Mirio and Nejire.

Like most students at U.A. High School, Tamaki does want to be a great hero and prove his worth to everybody.

4) Nejire Hado

Nejire is a very curious person in My Hero Academia. This Class 3-A student has a very inquisitive mindset about the world around her. She is not afraid to ask people questions about themselves.

Anytime she is seen in the series, Nejire has a cheerful smile on her face. She is also very good at tutoring students like Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui.

Given her supportive tendencies, Nejire will never speak ill about anybody. She only wants to look out for everybody's best interests. This is what makes her a very helpful mentor in My Hero Academia.

3) Mirio Togata

Regardless of whether or not he deserved the OFA Quirk, this Class 3-B student would've made All Might proud. Mirio believes in a world with a bright future. It's very rare to see him not smiling or making somebody laugh.

Mirio is also great with children in My Hero Academia. Before she was rescued from slavery, Eri was a deeply troubled child who dealt with psychological trauma. However, after spending time with Mirio at the School Festival, she finally learned how to smile again.

He always makes it his mission to bring happiness into the world. Mirio is just a walking ray of sunshine in the series. He almost never displays negative emotions and deeply cares for the well-being of those around him.

2) Ochako Uraraka

This bubbly airhead often spaces out in My Hero Academia. Nonetheless, she always has her heart in the right place.

Ochako is a very cheerful student that anybody can get along with. She doesn't even hold grudges against Mei Hatsume and Melissa Shield, who get too close to her crush, Izuku Midoriya.

Speaking of which, Ochako also helped save Midoriya's life on multiple occasions. Whether it's the U.A. Entrance Exam or the Joint Training session, Ochako will be there for him in My Hero Academia.

1) Izuku Midoriya

When Midoriya first attended U.A. High School, he lacked the confidence to be around his classmates. However, that changed over time in My Hero Academia. Many students have grown to admire his willingness to put his life on the line.

A core aspect of his character is a deep and loving care for others. Midoriya (aka Deku) will always jump into action to protect someone. Whether it's Tenya Ida or Ochako Uraraka, everybody looks up to Deku in Class 1-A. Even rival characters like Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki begrudgingly respect him.

Deku is also a very polite student. He is always quite respectful to everybody. Despite his social awkwardness, he is also very approachable, even during his off-days.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta