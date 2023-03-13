My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 preview shows Uraraka becoming Deku's savior

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6, episode 24, has finally been made available by Studio Bones. The episode will premiere in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV on Saturday, March 18, at 5.30 p.m., Japan Standard Time (JST). Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide, except in a few countries where the anime will be streamable on Netflix instead.

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6, episode 24, showed class A meeting the principal and Uraraka in the rain, talking to the civilians. In My Hero Academia season 6, episode 24, Urakara plays a major role in saving Deku from people's wrath.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6.

Uraraka fights for Deku in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 24

Season 6, episode 24 of My Hero Academia, titled A Young Women's Declaration, will most likely begin with Class A students and a flashback to the students in the UA High School's principal office before they went after Deku. The focus here will be on how effective the UA Barrier is and how campus sections can split off and escape entirely underground if an invasion occurs.

Uraraka is next in the preview, and she will probably get most of the attention in the episode as she tries to convince the civilians who still don't believe in Deku's mysterious power, as seen in the last episode when they didn't let him into the campus.

While she delivers a speech to the civilians, the civilians appear skeptical of Deku, while Deku and all the other heroes appear to be looking at Urahara. Despite carrying the burden of Deku's quirk, Urahara will urge the civilians to let him rest in the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 preview (Image via Bones Studio)

In the preview for My Hero Academia season 6, episode 24, Uraraka has another flashback to her childhood while delivering the speech to the civilians. Aizawa also appeared in the preview, and he is still in the hospital after his fight with AFO. As Aizawa can also be seen in the video, he desperately wants to help his students, but it appears that he cannot do so and is speaking to someone.

A brief recap of My Hero Academia season 6, episode 23

Deku, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Studio)

In My Hero Academia season 6, episode 23, Deku's classmates join him in battle. After restraining the villain, they confront Deku, who asks them to stay away; however, they are all unfazed. As Deku fears about AFO, the students of Class A remind him that togetherness is strength.

Bakugo, Todoroki, Lida, and the rest of class A use their quirks to stop Deku, but the OFA always outwits them. As Deku uses the whip and Fa Jin to run, he cries and regrets that he can't stay with them, but his friends keep working and use many quirks to drive Todoroki and Bakugo.

Finally, when Deku is too tired to do anything else, Bakugo steps in and apologizes for his past behavior toward Deku, telling him that it was all because of his fears and insecurities.

In the last minutes of episode 23, students bring Deku to a reinforced UA High School. As they got closer to UA High, many civilian refugees inside were protesting Deku's return to their dangerous area. In the end, Urakara stops Deku from leaving and calms him down before standing up for him against the protesters.

