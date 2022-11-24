My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yoimuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 showed the situation involving the heroes progressing from bad to worse, with their operations at Gunga Villa and Jaku City failing completely.

Season 6 episode 8 showed the U.A. students trying and failing to stop Gigantomachia, while in Jaku City, even Endeavor’s strongest attack wasn’t enough to bring Shigaraki down. With the giant heading to his master’s location with the League in tow, the situation shows no sign of reaching an end, only threatening to escalate further.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia anime.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9

Global release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, November 26, 2022. That said, the global release time will vary for viewers depending on time-zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 am(PST)

- 2:30 am(PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 am (MST)

- 3:30 am (MST) Central Standard Time - 4:30 am (CST)

- 4:30 am (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 am (EST)

- 5:30 am (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 am (BST)

- 10:30 am (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 am (CEST)

- 11:30 am (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 pm (IST)

- 3:00 pm (IST) Japanese Standard Time - 5:30 pm (JST)

Where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 revealed that Deku will likely carry an injured Aizawa, Gran Torino, and other heroes out of Shigaraki’s reach before joining the battle again. The preview showed Shoto Todoroki’s arrival at the location of All For One’s successor, protecting a weakened Endeavor with a wall of ice.

But the title of season 6 episode 9, announced to be Katsuki Bakugou: Rising, suggests that it is Bakugou who will be under the spotlight for the most part in the episode. Gigantomachia’s new form will likely make him even more resistant to the heroes’ attacks, and the preview showed that he has begun rampaging on the city streets, sending civilians scurrying for cover.

Deku in season 6 episode 9 preview (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The narration in the preview also indicates that another new power belonging to One For All might be introduced in the episode as well. This might be Float, which was first mentioned in My Hero Academia season 5. Not much has been revealed in the anime about the quirk or the OFA holder that it belonged to.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 8

Kirishima rushes to save Ashido (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8, League of Villains Vs. U.A. Students, began with the hero students from U.A. setting a trap to restrain Gigantomachia and sending him to sleep by tossing sedatives into his mouth. Yaoyorozu deduced that the League of Villains were traveling with the giant and attempted to electrocute all of them with Kaminari’s help.

But Mr. Compress knocked him out the same way he had dealt with Midnight, releasing the last of the broken bits of concrete walls he had collected at Gunga Villa. Mt. Lady tried to assist the students and forced the giant's mouth open while Ashido zipped past the trees Dabi had set on fire. But she lost her nerve at the last moment, recognizing Gigantomachia as the villain she had confronted in middle school.

Ashido was saved by Kirishima, who used his hardened body like ice picks to climb on top of the giant’s body and tossed the jar of sedatives into his mouth. But unlike what the students and heroes had expected, Gigantomachia began to transform, taking on an armored form more geared towards combat.

In Jaku City, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 showed a wounded Shigaraki launching into a monologue, revealing his father’s hostile attitude towards heroes and his own conviction to stand against everything that they represented. Gran Torino, who had supported Nana Shimura’s decision to distance herself from her son to protect the child, felt responsible and tried to restrain Shigaraki.

The villain broke Gran Torino's ankle and proceeded to rip into his gut with a powerful punch, spilling blood everywhere. An enraged Deku attacked antagonist, who ignored him, going for Aizawa.

The combined strength of Ryukyu, Deku’s Blackwhip, and even OFA at 100% was not enough to stop Shigaraki from pushing his arm straight through Ryukyu’s flesh and firing a quirk-destroying bullet at Aizawa.

