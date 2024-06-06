My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 preview and what to expect

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 through its official sources. The upcoming episode, titled 'Division,' will be released on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The anime episode will first be televised on Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix globally.

The previous episode was a prelude to the war as Deku and U.A. students left the school to prepare for the upcoming battle against the villains. The episode later saw Yuga Aoyama get out of detainment and betray the heroes. However, that was a trap to ambush All For One.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

The Heroes may succeed in dividing the villains in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6

Monoma as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 preview (Image via BONES)

As seen in the preview for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6, the upcoming episode will focus heavily on the heroes as they try to separate the villains and fight them separately. This division is crucial to the battle between heroes and villains, as the heroes need to keep Shigaraki away from All For One at all costs.

As explained by the preview synopsis, the key players in the plan are Yuga Aoyama, Hitoshi Shinso, and Neito Monoma. Given that the previous episode focused a lot on Aoyama, there is a good chance the forthcoming episode will focus on Shinso's Brainwashing Quirk and Monoma's Copy Quirk.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 may reveal how the heroes used portals

All Might, as seen in the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 preview (Image via studio BONES)

As evident from the previous episode, the heroes arrived to ambush All For One through a portal. However, to anime fans' knowledge, none of the heroes used a portal ability. Given the circumstances, it seems like the heroes used Shinso and Monoma's quirks to use Kurogiri's portal abilities.

While one can guess how the two young heroes will manipulate Kurogiri into using the portal ability, fans must wait until the episode gets released to confirm it. Evidently, All Might may have played a huge part in this, as he was responsible for creating the division plan alongside Tsukauchi.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 may see Shoto and Endeavor face Dabi

Shoto Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 preview (Image via Ufotable)

As evident from the preview, Dabi is set to get isolated by Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki, and some other heroes. Hence, there is a chance that fans will get to see Endeavor and Shoto face Dabi again in the upcoming episode. Such an encounter will likely see Endeavor try to speak to his son Toya while Dabi ignores him and prepares to wreak havoc.

The previous episode showed Shoto wondering what his older brother was like. Given that he had no idea about him, Shoto could likely try to understand Toya better through the fight.

