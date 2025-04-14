My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 2: Knuckeduster fights Eraser Head as the Crawler makes his debut

With the release of My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 2, the anime episode saw Knuckleduster fight Eraser Head. The hero believed that the vigilante was a troublemaker only to later realize that he was a good person. The anime later saw Koichi Haimawari make his vigilante debut as the Crawler.
The previous episode saw Koichi Haimawari don his persona as the Nice Guy and help people in the neighborhood with miscellaneous things. Amidst this, some villains tried to humiliate a self-proclaimed pop idol Pop☆Step. That's when a vigilante called Knuckeduster stepped into action, inspiring Koichi to join him.
My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 2: Knuckleduster, Koichi, and Pop assist Eraser Head
My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 2, titled Takeoff, opened with Knuckleduster fighting Eraser Head. While Eraser Head tried using his "Erasure" Quirk on the vigilante, it did not work, suggesting that Knuckleduster was Quirkless. Realizing that the vigilante was not misusing his quirk, Shota Aizawa decides to let him go but warns the police about the vigilante's sighting.
Around the same time, Pop☆Step realized that the salaryman Knuckleduster was questioning was spotted at the previous Instant Villain sightings. Hence, she and Koichi go after him. During this, Soga and his crew spot Koichi and chase him. Meanwhile, the salaryman injects himself with Trigger, causing him to transform into a four-armed giant. He immediately grabs Pop and one of Soga's friends to play with them like toys.
Later when Knuckleduster's attack knocked Pop from the giant's hand, Koichi rescued her by allowing her to use her Leap Quirk by using him as a platform. After that, Koichi himself started falling down but survived. Right after, the giant tried to step on Koichi. Fortunately, Eraser Head incapacitated him on time. Later, the anime saw Eraser Head thank Knuckleduster for his help and warn him about the potential trouble of being a vigilante.
My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 2 then switched to another day as Koichi Haimawari became Knuckleduster's apprentice. He not only started wearing armor underneath his costume but also took on a new persona "The Crawler." The duo tried to stop a scuffle. However, they only stopped after Pop☆Step intervened.
Moments later, the anime saw another Instant Villain appear nearby. The new villain used the Hardening Quirk, hence, Koichi and Knuckleduster combined their forces to defeat the villain. Soon after, the vigilantes cleared the area alongside Pop before the police could arrive.
The anime later saw Detective Tsukauchi realize that the Instant Villain wasn't defeated by a hero but by a bunch of vigilantes. While they were fighting for good, no one was allowed to take the law into their own hands, hence, he declared an investigation on them. Elsewhere, Koichi was disappointed that no one got his name right and he was being dubbed "The Cruller."
