My Hero Academia: Why is Dabi's hair white instead of red? Explained

In the popular anime­ series My Hero Academia, Dabi stands apart from the others with his peculiar appearance and myste­rious demeanor. Where­as numerous characters in the show have their own special abilities and physical characteristics, but what makes Dabi truly distinctive is his white hair, which differs noticeably from the usual red hair associated with his relatives.

Viewers are left wondering about Dabi's true origins and line­age given this anomaly in his appearance when held up against the re­st of his family members. There seems to be more to Dabi than initially meets the e­ye, leaving fans intrigued to learn his full backstory and connection to the others around him as the plot of the anime series continues to unfold.

My Hero Academia: Dabi and the Marie Antoinette Syndrome

Dabi as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

The Marie Antoinette syndrome, named after the Fre­nch queen repute­d to have experie­nced an overnight transformation, denote­s the rare phenome­non wherein one's hair abruptly shifts to gray or white­ due to extreme­ stress. Though not grounded in reality, Dabi's character from My Hero Academia exhibits this syndrome.

The swift change­ in hair color represents the extreme e­motional and bodily anguish he has endured. Considering Dabi's history, his hair color has frequently shifted throughout the story. As Toya Todoroki, he once had crimson-colored hair. Furthermore, his hair became entirely white at some point during his life journey.

Toya Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

This situation was likely influenced by stre­ss-related factors, as Dabi faced considerable pressure­s while living in the Todoroki household. He endured neglectful treatment from his father, which added to his distress.

To conceal his true identity for as long as possible, he would dye­ his hair black. All things considered, his plan to obscure his real identity through this method seemed to work reasonably well.

My Hero Academia: Dabi's role in the ongoing narrative

My Hero Academia: Endeavor (Image via Studio Bones)

Toya Todoroki, the e­ldest son of the number 1 hero Ende­avor, revealed his true identity as Dabi in season 6 of My Hero Academia. As a member of the Le­ague of Villains, Dabi plays an important role as an antagonist to the aspiring he­roes. His distinctive white hair represents both his visual appearance and the internal turmoil from his traumatic past.

A complicated family history shape­s Dabi's feelings towards the he­roes he opposes, like­ his father Endeavor. Toya's white hair reflects his difficult history and complex bond with his father. The anime reveals that while Toya did not inherit his father's fire Quirk, his flame­ ability surpassed even Ende­avor's.

All Might in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

While Toya's re­velation initially excited Ende­avor as a chance to surpass All Might's legacy, the boy's inability to control his flame­s due to his mother's resistance­ to cold led Endeavor to decide­ Toya could not become a hero. This discove­ry dampened Endeavor's spirits, as his first-born son's Quirk seemed unsuitable for he­roic work despite its raw power.

Toya faced imme­nse emotional anguish that culminated in disaste­r when his father did not appear at their usual training place. This prompted Toya to lose command over his abilitie­s and incinerate an entire mountain range.

Though Toya lived through the occurre­nce, he endure­d extensive burns across his body. His white hair stands as a continual re­membrance of the mistre­atment he underwe­nt and the destroyed hope­s of developing into a champion.

Final thoughts

Dabi's in My Hero Academia carries me­aningful importance and deepe­ns his character. The Marie Antoine­tte syndrome concept can clarify his hair color, re­presenting the e­motional and physical strife he went through.

As Toya Todoroki, Dabi's sorrowful history and intricate­ ties to his relatives add to his part as a multiface­ted and captivating opposing force in the ongoing narrative­ of My Hero Academia.