My Hero Academia: Why is Dabi's hair white instead of red? Explained

In the popular anime series My Hero Academia, Dabi stands apart from the others with his peculiar appearance and mysterious demeanor. Whereas numerous characters in the show have their own special abilities and physical characteristics, but what makes Dabi truly distinctive is his white hair, which differs noticeably from the usual red hair associated with his relatives.
Viewers are left wondering about Dabi's true origins and lineage given this anomaly in his appearance when held up against the rest of his family members. There seems to be more to Dabi than initially meets the eye, leaving fans intrigued to learn his full backstory and connection to the others around him as the plot of the anime series continues to unfold.
My Hero Academia: Dabi and the Marie Antoinette Syndrome
The Marie Antoinette syndrome, named after the French queen reputed to have experienced an overnight transformation, denotes the rare phenomenon wherein one's hair abruptly shifts to gray or white due to extreme stress. Though not grounded in reality, Dabi's character from My Hero Academia exhibits this syndrome.
The swift change in hair color represents the extreme emotional and bodily anguish he has endured. Considering Dabi's history, his hair color has frequently shifted throughout the story. As Toya Todoroki, he once had crimson-colored hair. Furthermore, his hair became entirely white at some point during his life journey.
This situation was likely influenced by stress-related factors, as Dabi faced considerable pressures while living in the Todoroki household. He endured neglectful treatment from his father, which added to his distress.
To conceal his true identity for as long as possible, he would dye his hair black. All things considered, his plan to obscure his real identity through this method seemed to work reasonably well.
My Hero Academia: Dabi's role in the ongoing narrative
Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of the number 1 hero Endeavor, revealed his true identity as Dabi in season 6 of My Hero Academia. As a member of the League of Villains, Dabi plays an important role as an antagonist to the aspiring heroes. His distinctive white hair represents both his visual appearance and the internal turmoil from his traumatic past.
A complicated family history shapes Dabi's feelings towards the heroes he opposes, like his father Endeavor. Toya's white hair reflects his difficult history and complex bond with his father. The anime reveals that while Toya did not inherit his father's fire Quirk, his flame ability surpassed even Endeavor's.
While Toya's revelation initially excited Endeavor as a chance to surpass All Might's legacy, the boy's inability to control his flames due to his mother's resistance to cold led Endeavor to decide Toya could not become a hero. This discovery dampened Endeavor's spirits, as his first-born son's Quirk seemed unsuitable for heroic work despite its raw power.
Toya faced immense emotional anguish that culminated in disaster when his father did not appear at their usual training place. This prompted Toya to lose command over his abilities and incinerate an entire mountain range.
Though Toya lived through the occurrence, he endured extensive burns across his body. His white hair stands as a continual remembrance of the mistreatment he underwent and the destroyed hopes of developing into a champion.
Final thoughts
Dabi's in My Hero Academia carries meaningful importance and deepens his character. The Marie Antoinette syndrome concept can clarify his hair color, representing the emotional and physical strife he went through.
As Toya Todoroki, Dabi's sorrowful history and intricate ties to his relatives add to his part as a multifaceted and captivating opposing force in the ongoing narrative of My Hero Academia.