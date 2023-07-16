My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 3, will release on July 22, 2023. With just two episodes out, the isekai anime adaptation of Nazuna Miki and Subachi has garnered a lot of appreciation for its unique narrative and characterisation.

The Isekai series follows the story of Ryota, who is transported to a world where monsters and dungeons exist. In the dungeon, he meets an adventurer named Emily, and together they kill monsters in the dungeon to get Drops or Items that are crucial for their survival. While Ryota has no skills in this world, he finds that he can get rare S-Rank drops by raiding and killing monsters.

A complete schedule of My Unique Skill Makes Me OP's release times for each time zone can be seen below.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 3 release date and time for all regions

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 3 will release on Saturday, July 22nd, at approximately 10:00 pm JST. Below are the release date and timings for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 3, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, 6:00 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, 9:00 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, 2:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, 3:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, July 22, 10:30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 22, 9:00 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 22, 10:00 am

Fans from Japan can watch My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 on Tokyo MX. Apart from Tokyo MX, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 is set to be broadcast on BS Nippon Television on Saturdays and on AT-X on Sundays. Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime in keeping with Tokyo MX time.

A brief recap of My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 2

After the successful dungeon raid, Ryota and Emily are enjoying supper. Just as they are about to begin, a Rabbit Girl stops by and asks Ryota for a carrot, prompting him to leave the dungeon and slay the monsters. Inviting Rabbit Girl into her home, Emily feeds her happily with carrot noodles before asking Royota for more the next day or she'll kill them with her unique movie.

The following morning, Ryota explores the Nihonium dungeon and comes with a zombie. After killing the zombie, he receives a drop that greatly boosts his power. The Rabbit Girl assaults Ryota once more, but he is unaffected since he possesses an S rank health stat that protects him from her blows. Ryota refuses her request for more carrots and invites her to see him later. The Rabbit girl accepts and departs for a different floor.

The market customers are shocked to learn that Ryota and Emily are friends with the Rabbit Girl when Ryota and Emily arrive with a large number of carrots to meet the Rabbit Girl. They both learn that the Rabbit Girl is really Eve, a deadly high-rank adventurer who only enjoys rare and pricey high-quality carrots.

A large Stray Gorilla Monster attacks the village in the episode's climactic moments. As the other high-ranking adventure enters the battle, Ryota is able to temporarily stop the monster. In the end, Ryorta overcomes the enormous monster by himself and saves the village.

What to expect from My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1

Episode 3

There isn't much information available about the third episode of the show, but it will take place after the Gaint Stray Monster attack. Ryota has won the town's admiration after he defeated the monster on his own, but the locals are also interested in how a low-rank adventured a high-ranking stray monster on his own.

Will Ryota be able to keep his secret to himself, or will he come clean and tell everyone about his old life? The upcoming episode, which airs on July 22nd, is expected to be thrilling.

