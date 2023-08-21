My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, and more

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8, sticking to its schedule, will release on August 26, 2023. Ryota’s gathering skills have earned him an S-Ranking and an unexpected celebrity status.

Contrary to his previous life, his significance in the Isekai world has now become profound, a fact he can hardly believe. This transformation becomes even more apparent when the Duke initiates a collaborative mission at the newly introduced dungeon, Selen.

The series finally introduced Eugene, one of the important characters from Nazuna Miki’s light novel series. Eugene will play a pivotal role in the upcoming episodes and is anticipated to cross paths with Ryota in My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 once again.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 will first air in Japan on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will release on the same day at around 6:30 am PT in the US. Fans worldwide can watch the latest episodes of the Isekai goodness exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

British Standard Time: 2.30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Australian Central Time: 11 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Brazil Time - 10:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 7:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eastern European Time - 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 7 in summation

As Celeste was reluctant to go back to her work, Ryota used his sleeping bullets combo to put her to sleep. Meanwhile, he decided to eliminate the monsters spawning out of the trash, which garnered him plenty of homing bullets. Later, while having supper, Celeste revealed that the drops from Selen had a temporary tax exemption as they were waiting to decide who owned the dungeon.

One of Serco's representatives, named Duke, joined hands with Ryota and showed him the even and odd floors of the dungeon with ten floors, with an even split of vegetables and meat items. Duke informed Ryota that he hired a few people to confine vegetable monsters for him to kill to increase the number of S-ranked vegetable drops.

Meanwhile, Hetero’s representative, Harvard, hired Eugene, an F-ranked adventurer, to sabotage Duke and Ryota’s plan by defeating all the vegetable monsters to generate F-level drops. While heading back to his stay, Ryota purchased the million pilo ring for Emily that she wanted so badly.

While experimenting with the ring, Ryota discovered that the artifact increases an additional level of whatever the owner gathers. As Emily and Ryota explored the dungeon, the former encountered Harvard, who tried to pit him against a strong meat-dropping tree monster.

Ryota refuted slaying the creature, noting that it would drop S-ranked meat, benefiting Hetero’s claim to Selen. Nevertheless, Emily intervened and effortlessly vanquished the beast, resulting in an F-ranked drop. This outcome left Harvard and the rest frustrated, prompting them to leave.

After losing their jobs, Eugene and his men rounded up Ryota to teach him a lesson but eventually got defeated in the end. After healing all of them, Ryota showed Eugene and others that he was just an ordinary adventurer like them.

What to expect from My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8

With Secro finally winning the claim to Selen, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8 will see Ryota embarking on a whole new mission. As Celeste has become an important member of Ryota’s party, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 8, and beyond will be seeing more of her. Fans of the anime can also anticipate a major party expedition up next, including Eve.

