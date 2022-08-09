Naruto: 10 wisest moments from gag characters

Although Naruto is mostly considered a serious Shonen anime, it never shied away from giving fans comedic moments. The show has some of the silliest characters in anime ever, some of which were created specifically to make fans laugh.

Still, there were rare occasions in which these gag characters got serious and showed their hidden wisdom. From little dogs who often talk about their paws to cowardly Chunin, these are the 10 Naruto gag characters who acted wiser than usual at one point or another.

Ebisu and 9 other silly Naruto characters who showed how wise they could be

1) Pakkun

Pakkun is one of the dogs Kakashi can summon in the show. Unlike the rest of the canines who were made for combat, Pakkun is a small pug whose primary use is recognizance and tracking missions.

Pakkun has two recurring gags that happen every time he is on screen. He always keeps a stoic face no matter what and is always offering people to touch his paw-pads. Still, when Orochimaru attacked Konoha during the Chunin Exams, Pakkun was the only one to notice Shikamaru was only pretending to be asleep, proving he is more than just a cute dog.

2) Tobi

Tobi is often confused with Obito because the latter used his body as a disguise for the majority of the series. Nonetheless, the cheery and clueless individual we saw during the first part of Naruto Shippuden was Tobi himself. Whenever Tobi appeared on screen, fans knew chaos and hilarity would follow soon after.

Regardless, Tobi could act like a cunning and calculative being, like the time he fooled Obito into looking for Rin and Kakashi. Following Madara’s instructions to the T, Tobi led the Uchiha boy into a clearing, where Madara knew Kakashi would kill Obito’s crush. Tobi knew exactly what he needed to do and did not doubt for a second before tricking Obito.

3) Ebisu

Ebisu’s role in Naruto was being an incompetent teacher who always boasted about his abilities. He would constantly brag about being an elite, only to be defeated by every person he fought. Because of this, he was never taken seriously during the first half of the show.

When Pain attacked, Ebisu redeemed himself by proving how wise he could be. Instead of acting like the same arrogant elite Jonin, he learned from his mistakes and accepted Naruto as his superior. He let go of his resentment towards the boy and protected him as an ally.

4) Konohamaru

For most of Naruto, Konohamaru’s purpose was to be the kid with big dreams who was terrible at being a ninja. He would constantly try to trick Naruto by disguising himself, only to fail spectacularly. As he grew up, his rivalry with the blonde ninja was still mostly used for jokes, even after Konohamaru became a Genin.

Similar to his teacher Ebisu, Konohamaru got his chance to prove how much he had learned when Pain invaded Konoha. Konohamaru knew he could not win a fight against the villain without playing dirty, so he sent a Shadow Clone to distract Pain, while the original Konohamaru used a Rasengan to attack from behind.

5) Tazuna

Tazuna was nothing more than an old drunk man with a bad temper. While traveling with Team 7, Tazuna would only complain about having to be protected by kids or drinking. His character was not taken seriously by almost anyone, at least until the attack of the Demon Brothers.

It was because of this attack that we learned Tazuna was someone more than a simple drunk. He effectively tricked the people of Konoha into giving him personal bodyguards for cheap. He was also a brilliant bridge builder, proving that you cannot judge a gag character by their cover.

6) Kotetsu and Izumo

Kotetsu and Izumo are the definition of incompetent Chunin. They are always getting beaten, mocked, or ignored by their peers. Fans only saw them when a character entered the village or after they became assistants for Tsunade.

Despite this, they obtained the rank of Chunin on their own, which means they know a thing or two about being a Shinobi. After seeing Shikamaru fight Temari during the Chunin exams, both ninjas commented on the likelihood of Shikamaru becoming a Chunin. They were wise enough to know that sometimes survival is more important than accomplishing a mission, just like Shikamaru did.

7) Bana

Bana is one of the hundreds of forgotten Naruto filler villains, as well as one of the dumbest. After hearing about Naruto’s strengths, Bana decided it would be a good idea to pretend to be the Uzumaki boy to rob people.

Due to this decision, Bana was kidnapped and almost executed by a group of mercenaries. Promptly after getting rescued by the original Uzumaki and his friends, Bana wised up and understood what he did was horrible. He apologized and started to work as a farmer, earning an honest living.

8) Suigetsu

Sasuke’s group Taka was formed by some of the weirdest people inside the Naruto universe. One of its members, Suigetsu, was mostly there to make jokes and get beaten by Karin repeatedly. He had amazing powers that allowed him to turn his body into water, although he rarely used them during combat.

Still, you would be wrong to underestimate him because of his laid-back attitude, as he is wiser than he may seem at first. When Taka was looking for the Akatsuki, Suigetsu had the idea of finding Kakuzu’s bookie, believing he would lead them to their objective. It was a well-thought-out plan that not everyone would have thought of.

9) Omoi

Omoi’s character can be summarized in two words, overthinker and pessimist. For Omoi, if something can go wrong, it will, no matter what the odds may indicate. His character was created to balance out the serious nature of most of Kumogakure’s ninjas.

Despite this, Omoi was the voice of reason in his team more than once. During Kumo's mission to save Killer Bee, Karui started to beat Naruto because he was withholding information about Sasuke. Knowing that this would not get them anywhere, Omoi stopped his teammate from killing the blonde ninja and instead asked for his help in retrieving Bee.

10) Condor

Not many fans of the series enjoy Condor as a character. He is the epitome of ridiculousness inside Naruto’s universe. Condor is an ostrich that learned how to be a ninja, as well as talk, and formed his group of animal fighters.

Condor may not have many fans, but he is still one of the smartest gag characters on the show. Not only was he wise enough to learn skills that no other animal in the series knows, but he also imparted the skill to his fellow animals. People may not like Condor, but we need to accept how intelligent this bird is.

