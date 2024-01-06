Naruto fans reveal the most overrated ninja in the series (and it's not Itachi)

The Naruto series is considered to be one of the Big Three in the shonen genre. This anime and manga series has released hundreds of episodes and chapters during its run. The world-building was great and the series gave rise to plenty of characters that vary quite a lot in terms of power, combat abilities, and fighting styles.

The likes of Naruto and Sasuke are often considered to be some of the strongest characters. Ever since the show’s inception, the fanbase has partaken in numerous discussions. However, fans often seem to be asking one question and wondering who was one of the most overrated characters.

One of the most overrated characters in the Naruto series is Shisui Uchiha. This article will try to understand why this is the case. It will also take a look at the feats that most fans recall in their arguments for Shisui being an extremely strong shinobi in the series.

Naruto: Understanding why Shisui is one of the most overrated characters in the series

Shisui as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is important to understand that Shisui is an incredibly talented Uchiha clan member. One of the biggest reasons for this character’s popularity is his ultimate Genjutsu technique known as the Kotoamatsukami.

Shisui Uchiha has access to this genjutsu which is incredibly subtle, but that’s also the very reason why this technique is so effective. It gives him the ability to enter into the target’s mind and create an impression of false experiences, tricking the target into thinking that their actions are of their own free will.

However, a technique as effective as this has a massive tradeoff as well. The tradeoff for this technique is that Shisui can use this technique only once every 10 years. Fans also believe that he has a perfect Susanoo which isn’t really the case. The only time fans saw the perfect Susanoo was in a video game. Therefore, this particular feat isn’t even canonical to the original storyline of the Naruto manga series.

Shisui's perfect Susanoo in Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (Image via Bandai Namco)

Additionally, Shisui only appeared in about 5 episodes, which isn't nearly enough time to gauge one's abilities. In the Itachi light novels, Shisui was seen struggling against an Anbu Black Ops captain who only had one Byakugan. There are plenty of Uchiha clan members who have had better feats in the anime and manga.

It is also important to understand Shisui’s role in the anime series, which will substantiate why he is overrated. Shisui’s role was limited to being a major plot point in the story.

He was a character that was written purely for the purpose of progressing the story to the next stage. Shisui was also the character in the Naruto series that influenced Itachi to a great extent, and he is the reason why Itachi is the way he is.

Shisui taking his own life essentially changed Itachi’s worldview and allowed the story to progress. Therefore, Shisui Uchiha’s purpose in the Naruto series was limited to plot progression. Given that Shisui’s ultimate weapon has a cooldown period of 10 years, he isn’t particularly as strong as people make it out to be. While he is an incredibly gifted shinobi, Shisui is certainly overestimated by a sizeable chunk of the fanbase.

