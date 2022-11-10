Shonen Jump's newly announced manga series, Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, will air chapter 2 on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on Shonen Jump Plus and Viz Media's official website.

The series is based on the same-named light novel, with the story written by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata and the manga drawn by Natsuo Sai. The light novel will feature Asuna Sarutobi's daughter, Mirai Sarutobi on a special mission with Might Guy and 6th Hokage Kakashi Hatake.

The same story has already received an anime adaptation in the Boruto anime.

Naruto: Konoha's Story -The Steam Ninja Scrolls chapter 2: Everything you need to know

Release Date, Timings and where to read

Might Guy and Hatake Kakashi as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The second chapter of Naruto: Konoha's Story will air in Japan on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. For those outside Japan, the release date and time of the chapter will vary with the time zones. Thus, depending on where you are, you might get access to the chapter sooner or later than the mentioned time.

Pacific Time: 07:00 am, November 11

Central Time: 09:00 am, November 11

Eastern Time: 10:00 am, November 11

British Summer Time: 03:00 pm, November 11

Central European Summer Time: 04:00 pm, November 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, November 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, November 11

Australia Central Time: 12:30 am, November 12

Similar to the Sasuke Retsuden manga, Naruto: Konoha's Story -The Steam Ninja Scrolls will follow a bi-weekly release schedule.

The chapter will be released on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, and can also be read on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website.

What to expect?

Mirai and Tenten (image via Studio Pierrot)

Chapter 1 of Naruto: Konoha's Story ends with Kakashi and Guy waiting at the gates of the Leaf Village as we see Mirai (Naruto's assigned bodyguard) gear up and head out. The two veteran shinobi were finally taking a vacation and were off to a hot spring.

The upcoming chapter will feature their journey to the hot spring with Mirai being super vigilant. The reason being that Kakashi was the Sixth Hokage and she expected him to be jumped at any moment. Nonetheless, they do make it to the hot spring. it seems that Guy and Kakashi have been assigned a covert mission as well, something we may learn about in Chapter 2.

What happened in Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 1?

Kakashi, Guy and Mirai off to the hot springs (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 1 introduced viewers to a Genin-level Mirai Sarutobi. While on a mission, she locates the cat for which a missing report has been filed. She also encounters Mezu the Assassin, the criminal from the Bingo Book, who detects her presence and confronts her before deciding to let her go.

But seeing that she knows his identity, he decides that silencing her would be the wiser option. Being a Genin, Mirai did not stand a chance against him and his group. However, she manages to hold them off long enough for Shikamaru and Kakashi to arrive. The two shinobi swiftly dispose off the criminals while Shikamaru acknowledges Mirai and her bravery.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes