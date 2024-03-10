The Naruto series contains a wide variety of chakra-based techniques that high-ranking Shinobi spend their entire lives mastering. Sage mode and Orochimaru's cursed seals, or juinjutsu, are two manifestations of chakra prowess that grant unrivaled strength and access to forbidden techniques that average Shinobi have never heard of.

Sage mode is typically granted to only a select few individuals that are chosen by either Mount Myoboku or Ryuchi Cave and pass their respective tests. Orochimaru's cursed seals are granted to anyone who wants to gain the power to overcome their obstacles, however, most characters do not survive the implantation process.

This articles goes over the the two vastly different and highly selective power-ups available in the Naruto series.

Explaining Sage Mode and the Orochimaru's Juinjutsu in Naruto

Sage Mode

Sage Mode was first featured in the series when Jiraiya introduced it to Naruto during their training sessions. Although Sage Mode is one of the most powerful abilities a Shinobi can have in their arsenal, it is also incredibly difficult to master.

Due to the delicate nature of balancing both natural energy and chakra, it is nearly impossible for anyone to maintain Sage Mode by themselves. This is also the reason why Jiraiya always had Shima and Fukasaku on his shoulders whenever he would use toad sage mode in a battle.

However, there are people known as Perfect Sages who are capable of easily entering sage mode and balancing natural energy and chakra together. Minato Namikaze, Naruto Uzumaki, and Hashiriama Senju are examples of Perfect Sages.

Mastery over sage mode grants the user a variety of physical buffs such as increased speed, strength, stamina, etc. However, different cetagories of Sage Mode grant unique abilities that improve the user's arsenal.

The main forms of sage mode shown throughout Naruto were all used by immensely powerful characters.

Toad Sage Mode

Naruto as a Perfect Sage during 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toad sage mode was the first time Senjutsu was introduced into the Naruto series. It was the primary Sage Mode for characters such as Jiraiya, Minato Namikaze, Naruto Uzumaki, and Kashin Koji. Becoming a master of toad sage mode involves intense training at Mount Myoboku under the guidance of Shima and Fukasaku.

Some of the most powerful abilities gained from toad sage mode is the access to Senjutsu techniques such as Frog Kata and Sage Art: Amphibian Technique.

Snake Sage Mode

Mitsuki activating Sage Mode in his fight with Log in 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite not as many users of snake sage mode being shown in the show, it is an immensely powerful technique that should not be disregarded. Throughout the course of the show, one of Orochimaru's main goals was to become compatible with snake sage mode.

However, he was never able to accomplish this dream, but his apprentice, Kabuto Yakushi, was able to utilize it in battle and achieve sage transformation.

Mitsuki from Boruto: Naruto the Next Generation is also capable of using a very powerful version of snake sage mode. He has used this technique only a few times in the anime and the manga as it takes a huge toll on his body.

Hashirama Senju's Sage Mode

Hashirama using Sage Mode during the fight with Madara Uchiha in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Simply known as Hashirama's Sage Mode, the sage mode Hashirama utilizes is not fully explained throughout the series. All that is known about Hashirama's usage of sage mode is that he is a Perfect Sage, which allows him to enter and exit sage mode instantly as well as collect nature energy on his own.

Hashirama's Sage Mode was also heavily connected with his unique Wood Release techniques.

Orochimaru's Curse Mark

Also known as Orochimaru's Juinjutsu, the curse marks Orochimaru often used would transform his targets depending on how much power they draw from it. To apply a curse mark onto a specific target, Orochimaru would bite the recipient's neck.

Orochimaru was able to successfully implant a Curse Mark about 10% of the time. The other 90% of the time resulted in the deaths of each test subject Orochimaru's bit.

Throughout Naruto, there were two Curse Marks Orochimaru primarily used.

The Cursed Seal of Earth

Orochimaru implanted the Cursed Seal of Earth onto one of his strongest and most talented followers, Kimimaro. Upon activation of the first level transformation, the curse mark becomes multiple lines that spread across Kimimaro's body.

At the same time, bulges of bone begin to protrude from his skin. This transformation grants Kimimaro a massive power-up, making him stronger than the average Jonin and an important part of Orochimaru's fighters.

When Kimimaro activated the second level transformation of his curse mark, he became almost unrecognizable. His skin becomes much darker as large protrusions of bone come out of his back.

The weight of these bones force him to bend over, developing a hunched posture. Unlike the first level transformation, the second level granted Kimimaro powerful regeneration abilities along with allowing him to morph his body using his bone generation techniques.

The Cursed Seal of Heaven

Sasuke's Cursed Seal of Heaven second level transformation in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the Second Phase of the Chunin exams in the original Naruto series, Orochimaru bit Sasuke's neck and implanted the Cursed Seal of Heaven. Unlike Kimimaro, Sasuke lacked the training to properly use his curse mark.

As a result, Sasuke was unable to willingly activate his first level transformation. Instead, it would activate randomly, resulting in black markings spreading throughout his body, similar to Kimimaro.

Sasuke would often be in pain when he was undergoing the first level transformation.

For Sasuke's second level transformation, Sasuke became as powerful as Naruto's one-tailed transformation. His skin tone darkened and his hair grew much longer than normal. He also grew a pair of bat-like wings that protruded from his back.

He would often use his wings to move battles into the sky or to attack his opponent from a higher position, granting him an immense advantage.

Final thoughts

Sage mode techniques and curse marks are similar in that they grant the user powers beyond anything they have used before. However, they differ in how they are acquired and used. Sage mode is gained through hard work and having a character put their life on the line.

In contrast, the curse mark is given as a quick and easy power-up that will eventually corrode the user's mind, forcing them under Orochimaru's will.

Overall, sage mode is a more diverse and powerful ability than the curse marks.