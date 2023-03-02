Naruto: What if Kakashi had Byakugan instead of a Sharingan?

While the Copy Ninja is known for his several feats, Kakashi Hatake has to be one of the characters in Naruto who is appreciated for a outstanding character development and equally good backstory. Apart from serving as the Sixth Hokage of Konoha later in the series, he is considered to be the most talented ninja in the entire series.

Naruto fans have already seen Kakashi using his Sharingan, which he later developed into a Mangekyo Sharingan. The Copy Ninja used it perfectly with a combination of his physical strength and intelligence.

However, what would it have been like if Kakashi's Sharingan was replaced with a Byakugan? While it's hard to imagine a such a scenario, it would be quite probable to think that the ocular jutsu would provide him with new form of techniques. At the same time, the loss of Sharingan would mean the lack of his several many ninja techniques that he has developed over the years and is highly known for it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

If Kakashi had Byakugan in Naruto, it would have helped him defeat two Akatsuki members

Kakashi got his Sharingan from Obito Uchiha during the Third Shinobi World War. Since then, this dōjutsu kekkei genkai has started defining his whole personality. Moreover, he was known as Kakashi of the Sharingan. He could accurately copy any movement he wanted with his Sharingan, which later got developed into a Mangekyo Sharingan.

However, he started facing consequences that came along with this dōjutsu kekkei genkai, such as bleeding through the eye after using its powers or the gradual weakening of his vision. Aside from that, Kakashi had great powers unlocked with it. He could send himself to a different dimension and then to a new location. He could also use Kamui to wrap the enemy and send them to another dimension.

But a popular question that the fandom has asked for quite some time is if Kakashi's Sharingan gets replaced with Byakugan, would he still retain his current powers? It will be quite interesting to see him use the powers of Byakugan. Although Byakugan is another renowned dōjutsu kekkei genkai of the Naruto-verse, compared to Sharingan's offensive mode of attack, Byakugan works better in the defense mode.

With Byakugan, he would have a complete 360º vision except for a single blind spot on the back of his neck. If he gets to activate Byakugan completely, his eyes will turn featureless and seem completely white. He can see through any given solid object, and his vision can be stretched gradually. Moreover, the Byakugan would allow him to see the chakra circulation and the chakra flow inside the enemy's body in detail.

Byakugan would have helped Kakashi win against Pain as he would have been able to see the Chakra flow inside the latter and could have had a chance to atleast fight back instead of just having a near-death experience. The Copy Ninja could also defeated Hidan as his Byakugan would help him see the next step and caution him to be prepared. All in all, it would have helped in other threatening situations and would give him an edge in any battle.

Kakashi Hatake was the assigned leader of Team 7

Kakashi is one of the strongest characters in Naruto. He was the childhood friend of Obito Uchiha and became the Sixth Hokage of Konohagakure after the Fourth Great Shinobi World War.

He is someone who is often looked up to for suggestions, as he is such a great ninja. Although he is quite good at the things he does, he doesn't like to take responsibilities. He was the assigned leader of Team 7, which comprised of Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura. Apart from his physical powers, he has a really sharp intellect which allows him to conquer the enemy.

Kakashi Hatake is seen to be loved by Naruto fans a lot more than most of the characters. He has been one of the pivotal characters in the series who could change the whole course of the anime by attracting the entire audience towards himself.

