Neji's death was a necessity in Naruto, but viewers don't realize it

Naruto ends on a very high note. The main characters receive the outcomes fans hoped for as the flames of their bromance are reignited and their enemies are defeated. Each of them also finds answers they have been seeking since the beginning of the series. Sasuke gets answers directly from Itachi, and Naruto somewhat achieves world peace. There is also an end to the endless cycle of Indra and Ashura's reincarnations.
While Naruto had a great ending, it was also filled with many sad moments, especially at the end. Characters viewers have followed from the very start lose their lives, some older characters are reintroduced, but unfortunately, they don’t stay for long. Many fans believe that Neji's death was the saddest and most unnecessary, and they are not entirely wrong.
Neji was a character viewers connected with early on in Naruto. He was a fighting prodigy, even more respected than Sasuke Uchiha. As Shippuden began, his character was increasingly sidelined. When the Allied War started, and fans saw Neji, they expected him to do great things. However, he died, which, though many fans found unnecessary, marked a new era for the Hyūga clan.
What Neji’s death might have meant in Naruto
When fans mention deaths in Naruto, the most considered the saddest are those of Neji, Itachi, and Hiruzen. However, the importance of Neji’s death is more subtle compared to the other two. Itachi’s death revealed the emptiness of revenge, while Hiruzen’s marked a turning point for Konoha’s shinobi.
The reason Neji’s death is less emphasized is that it impacts only a small part of the story—the Hyuga clan. The Hyuga is one of the most significant clans, as they descend from the Otsutsuki and possess powerful Dojutsu. Despite the prestige of the Hyuga, their traditions in Naruto are outdated.
The Hyuga Clan is divided into the Main House and the Branch House. Shinobi from the Branch house are indentured servants, and their lives are at the mercy of those from the Main House. Neji’s father, Hizashi, gave his life for his brother, Hiashi, and this is a common occurrence in the Hyuga Clan. Neji hated this system because it took away one thing from the members of the Branch House: their choice.
Neji dies during the Fourth Ninja War, sacrificing himself for his cousin, Hinata. His death symbolizes two things: it might be evidence that the ninja cycle could go on forever, and it signaled that the era of the Main and Branch houses was over, as the Hyuga clan just needed to be led by love.
Final thoughts
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the old Hyuga practice is rarely mentioned. If it were still practiced, they would have shown it. Himawari and Boruto are Hyuga by blood through their mother, so viewers would be the first to learn about it.
