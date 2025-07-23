New Saga episode 4 review: Sotsu x Studio Clutch's new installment sees a rescue mission turn into a forewarning

New Saga episode 4 premiered on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. While the anime's fourth episode was indeed exciting due to Kyle and his party's heroic rescue mission, something that intrigued us even more was how Milena's addition saw Kyle have a sudden, ominous realization.

While the anime indeed started slow, ever since Kyle began his hero journey, the plot has been moving quickly like a speed run. So, let's take a look at New Saga episode 4 to analyze its narrative, production, and cast to see what Sotsu and Studio Clutch did right in the anime's fourth episode.

New Saga episode 4 review: How did the narrative improve?

Kyle as seen in New Saga episode 4

Unlike the previous episodes, which saw Kyle pretty much know everything that was going to happen, the anime's new episode saw the protagonist encounter some new developments.

While he had an idea that a Hydra attacked Milena on her way to Sanes Village, he never knew that the horse drivers were the ones who betrayed her. On top of that, while Kyle was expecting to fight a three-headed Hydra, he ended up encountering an eight-headed one, forcing him to come up with a new fighting strategy.

Theron, Urza, Sildonia, and Liese as seen in the anime

Soon after Kyle won the fight, he returned to the carriage. To his surprise, moments after Milena woke up and began analyzing the situation, she revealed that the one after her life was the second battalion's leader, Zentos. While the anime did not explicitly state this, it has become quite evident that Kyle knew Zentos from his previous timeline. Hence, it was a shock to him that the one after Milena wasn't Prince Carenas but Zentos.

Production and cast

Similar to the other New Saga episodes, the animation quality for the latest episode was good and consistent. While there were no poorly animated segments, considering the current industry, many fans might want the production quality to improve.

Sildonia as seen in New Saga episode 4

Besides that, all segments that involved Milena looked good. Considering that she was a new character in the series, the anime's staff might have wanted to highlight her. Hence, the scenes that involved her looked a bit brighter and colorful.

As for the cast members, Kaori Maeda did a decent job as Princess Milena. While this was not her first time voicing the character, she had far more dialogue in the latest episode, allowing us to get a better grasp of her performance.

Final thoughts on New Saga episode 4

Urza as seen in New Saga episode 4

Considering how New Saga episode 4 ended, there is a good chance that the anime's upcoming episodes will feature a fight between Kyle and Zentos. With that, fans will finally get to see Kyle fight something other than a monster. The question is, with Kyle knowing Zentos from his previous timeline, will the anime depict the story's emotional side well?

