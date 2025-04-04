New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm's One Piece outfit has fans calling it "a SUPERRRRR fit"

One Piece has maintained its position as one of the planet's most well-known and popular series. Although its status as one of the most influential series within the anime and manga fandom remains undisputed, recent years have seen an increased representation of anime within sports.

Recently, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was spotted donning a customized kit fully themed after Monkey D. Luffy in his match against the Milwaukee Brewers. Many fans of the series took note of this, coining the outfit as "SUPERRRRR fit," a reference to the character Franky and his flamboyance.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece fans celebrate the series' influence with Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s new outfit

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s new outfit, themed after Monkey D. Luffy, has recently become the main topic of discussion within the One Piece fandom. While the professional baseball player is popularly known for his sense of fashion, his fully customized gear, which references Luffy's outfit from the Wano arc, has managed to unite the anime fandom. Along with a substantial number of baseball fans, it highlights the appreciation for anime within sports.

This recent development marks yet another event where anime and sports have merged. The LA Lakers' One Piece game night, which included collaborative merchandise and decorations alongside a fully animated 30-second sequence, is a testament to the series' influence.

The LA Dodgers' collaboration with Hololive and the cast of Holomyth also indicates the growing appreciation of anime as a whole within the sports world. This has apparently boosted the popularity of both media.

Fan reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Luffy inspired gear

Many fans took the opportunity to coin Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s new flashy attire as "SUPERRRRR fit," while simultaneously bringing focus on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s similarities to Franky and their overall flamboyancy. While Franky himself has remained an underutilized character within the series, his popularity has somehow managed to maintain its dominance. Numerous fans and athletes have referenced him via phrases or his iconic pose.

"Strawhats have changed the world!" one fan said.

"Mans know who the GOAT shonen is," another fan said.

Many fans took the opportunity to praise Eiichiro Oda's series, mentioning how the Straw Hat pirates' influence has transcended literature and left a mark on the real world. Few others praised Jazz, commending his recognition of the best Shounen series currently out.

"Baseball and anime crossover we never knew we needed but absolutely deserve 🔥," one fan chimed in.

"Fans keep reminding everyone that OP is the most influential series out there," another fan wrote.

Many fans dubbed Jazz's outfit a much-needed crossover between anime and baseball that was never expected. A few others mentioned how the series's fans, who are from diverse backgrounds, keep reminding everyone of the influence that the series commands.

The One Piece manga will enter a break following the release of chapter 1145, while the anime returns on April 5, 2025, with episode 1123 after a six-month break.

