Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime reveals October 2025 release date and more with new visual

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime unveiled a new key visual and confirmed that the series is set to premiere on October 3, 2025. Along with this announcement, details regarding the additional cast and staff members have arrived.Produced by J.C.Staff, Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime serves as an adaptation of author Shisui Meikyo and illustrator tef's original fantasy light novel series of the same name. Hobby Japan has been serializing the novels since May 2021, with 12 volumes published so far.Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime reveals October 2025 broadcast details and moreAccording to the latest information from the official staff, the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime will air its episodes every Friday at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, starting October 3, 2025, and later on MBS and CBC at 2:23 am JST on October 4, 2025. The series will also broadcast on BS11 every Sunday at 11:30 pm JST, starting October 5, 2025.Ahead of the television broadcast, the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime will have its first three episodes advance screened at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, Japan. A talk show featuring the main cast will also be held on the same date.Along with the details concerning the broadcast and advance screening, the official staff unveiled a new key visual. The illustration depicts the main hero, Light, and his strongest companions, whom he obtained through the infinite gacha feature.More cast members are announced. Hana Hishikawa joins the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime as Nazuna, while Shiori Izawa voices Aoyuki. Yuko Natsuyoshi stars as Nemumu, while Ayumu Mano plays the role of Ellie. Katsuya Miyamoto joins the anime as Gold. The previously announced main cast members are: Nina Tamaki as Light and Ikumi Hasegawa as Mei.Katsushi Sakurabi directs the dark fantasy anime at J.C. Staff, with Hiroshi Ohnogi handling the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki, who has recently worked on Tsukimichi -Moonlight Fantasy-, is listed as the character designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director, while Ryo Takahashi is the music composer.Additionally, the anime has announced new staff members, who are as follows:Yukiko Ashino from Studio Tulip as the Art DirectorShingo Fukuyo as the Photography DirectorTomomi Ando as the Color DesignerMaki Sendo as the EditorLantis in the Music ProductionYasumasa Koyama in the Sound EffectsLight, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)Based on the original light novels, the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime follows Light, who gets abandoned by his party members from the Concord of the Tribes. With great effort, he escapes their betrayal and lands in the deepest region of the dungeon.In the Abyss, Light demonstrates his only magical skill, called the Infinite Gacha. While the skill used to yield him junk materials, this time, he summons a Level 9999 fighter named Mei. With his new gacha powers, Light builds an empire in the backwater dungeon and seeks revenge against his former party members.